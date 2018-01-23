Estas son las nominaciones al Óscar, un premio que llega a su cumpleaños número 90.

Mejor película:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out!

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Mejor actor:

Timothee Chalamet, Llámame por tu nombre

Daniel Day-Lewis, El hilo fantasma

Gary Oldman, Las horas más oscuras

Daniel Kaluuya, ¡Huye!

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor actriz:

Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua

Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios para un crimen

Margot Robbie, Yo, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Actriz de reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Jenney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Película en lengua extranjera:

Una mujer fantástica (Chile)

El insulto (Líbano)

Sin amor (Rusia)

La herida (Sudáfrica)

The Square (Suecia)

Guion adaptado:

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Guion original:

The Big Sick

Get Out!

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Diseño de producción:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Cinematografía:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Mezcla de sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Edición de sonido:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Música original:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Canción original:

Mighty River, de Mudbound

Mystery of Love, de Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me, de Coco

Stand Up for Something, de Marshall

This Is Me, de The Greatest Showman.

Diseño de vestuario:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Documental (largometraje):

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documental (cortometraje):

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Edición:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Maquillaje y peinado:

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Cortometraje:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

Efectos visuales:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Mejor animación:

Coco

Un jefe en pañales

Ferdinand

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent