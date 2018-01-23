Estas son las nominaciones al Óscar, un premio que llega a su cumpleaños número 90.
Mejor película:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out!
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Mejor actor:
Timothee Chalamet, Llámame por tu nombre
Daniel Day-Lewis, El hilo fantasma
Gary Oldman, Las horas más oscuras
Daniel Kaluuya, ¡Huye!
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor actriz:
Sally Hawkins, La forma del agua
Frances McDormand, Tres anuncios para un crimen
Margot Robbie, Yo, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Actriz de reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Jenney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Película en lengua extranjera:
Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
El insulto (Líbano)
Sin amor (Rusia)
La herida (Sudáfrica)
The Square (Suecia)
Guion adaptado:
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Guion original:
The Big Sick
Get Out!
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Diseño de producción:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematografía:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Edición de sonido:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Música original:
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Canción original:
Mighty River, de Mudbound
Mystery of Love, de Call Me By Your Name
Remember Me, de Coco
Stand Up for Something, de Marshall
This Is Me, de The Greatest Showman.
Diseño de vestuario:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Documental (largometraje):
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Documental (cortometraje):
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Edición:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Maquillaje y peinado:
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Cortometraje:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
Efectos visuales:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Mejor animación:
Coco
Un jefe en pañales
Ferdinand
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
