Trump counterattacks in hotel dispute

The company that formerly managed the Trump Ocean Club Hotel fired back at the new managers of the building in a court filing.

Through an appeal filed before Second Civil Court Judge Miriam Cheng, Trump Panama Hotel Management made claims of "procedural fraud and abuse of rights" related to the order that effectively booted it from the building, which has been re-named Bahia Grand Panama.

The claim states that the new owners violated the contract with Trump Panama by renaming the hotel, as well as by eliminating the Trump brand from "stationery and advertisements placed on social networks and the internet," claimed Trump Panama Hotel Management, which is represented by Britton & Iglesias.

Businessman Orestes Fintiklis, accompanied by police and a court order, took over the hotel on March 5.