Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas A la mesa Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: PIB elecciones Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Nidal Waked Venezuela Donald Trump José Domingo Arias Alemania Knockout IFF Panamá

Trump lawyers wrong to petition government to settle dispute

Rodrigo Noriega

Temas:

El hotel no luce el sello de Trump. El hotel no luce el sello de Trump.
El hotel no luce el sello de Trump.

The protection of foreign investments is one of the pillars of trade relations between countries. In particular, US investment protection in Panama is regulated by both Law 12 of 1983, which is the Investment Protection treaty signed by Panama and the United States; and also, Law 53 of 2007, which is the one that contains the Trade Promotion Treaty (TPC) between both countries.

The concept of investment protection is contained in Article 10.3 of the TPC which states that a US company cannot be treated differently than a Panamanian company. When the lawyers of the Trump Organization claim that the Panamanian state is committing a denial of justice if it does not intervene in civil proceedings taking place in a national court, they are invoking one of the technical grounds of lack of protection of the investments. The denial of justice they invoke has two clearly identified elements according to international law:

1. Preventing access to a judge to defend the rights of the investor;

 2. Or breaching the usual procedural rules that are applicable to the resolution of judicial disputes in that state.
 

When a state is notified of this type of claim, the conflict is usually referred to a diplomatic negotiation mechanism and subsequently to international arbitration. According to the TPC, the diplomatic negotiation would be given six months and the arbitration would be remitted to the International Center for Arbitration of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of the World Bank. An arbitration panel of the ICSID ruled in Lowen v. United States in 2011 that to invoke the grounds of denial of justice, the affected party must exhaust all domestic remedies. That has not been done in the case of the Trump group.

If President Juan Carlos Varela intervened in the civil process that involves two US companies fighting for the control of the Trump Hotel in Punta Pacifica, he would be violating the constitution and establishing a terrible precedent. The Trump organization has several judicial channels that it can use in Panama and the United States directly against its business adversary, without the need for Panamanian political intervention. The responsibility of the state in this matter only occurs when there is a final decision of the Supreme Court of Justice and according to the jurisprudence of International law, is shown bad faith or fraud by the Panamanian authorities. So a business headache should not become the cause of an international diplomatic crisis.

Imprimir comentarios

Otras noticias de Política

Movin le solicitó a Varela que se inhabilite las empresas involucradas en los actos de corrupción. Movin le solicitó a Varela que se inhabilite las empresas involucradas en los actos de corrupción.

Movin pide al presidente Varela que sancione proyecto de ley de la imprescriptibilidad

La Cciap considera importante la participación en ese proceso del Pacto de Estado por la Justicia. La Cciap considera importante la participación en ese proceso del Pacto de Estado por la Justicia.

Cámara de Comercio considera positiva convocatoria para eligir a magistrados

Momentos en que José Domingo Arias se inscribía en el partido Alianza. Momentos en que José Domingo Arias se inscribía en el partido Alianza.

José Domingo Arias pasa a las filas del partido Alianza

El grupo está conformado por 11 países del área. El grupo está conformado por 11 países del área.

Grupo de Lima afirma que medidas contra Panamá carecen de sustento

Comentarios

Cerrar

La función de comentar está disponible solo para usuarios suscriptores. Lo invitamos a suscribirse y obtener todos los beneficios del Club La Prensa o, si ya es suscriptor, a ingresar.

Suscríbase gratis por 30 días Prueba
Adquiera un plan de suscripción Suscríbase
Cerrar

Por favor introduzca el apodo o nickname que desea que aparezca en sus comentarios:

Cancelar
Aceptar

Comentar 0 comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia S.A.

Por si te lo perdiste

El presidente Juan Carlos Varela ofreció las declaraciones durante la ceremonia realizada por la llegada de la Copa del Mundo de la FIFA a Panamá.
LA PRENSA/Gabriel Rodríguez

Economía Varela: suspensión de vuelos de Copa afecta más al pueblo venezolano

Getzalette Reyes

IFF Panamá 'Diciembres', una mirada a una olvidada invasión

“Escarbamos elementos profundos de la invasión y su olvido: nuestro racismo y odio propio, nuestra falta de imágenes francas de nosotros mismos”, opina el difrector Enrique Castro.
Cortesía

Daniel Domínguez

Campeonato Nacional Habrá nuevo campeón: Chiriquí elimina a Colón

La tropa chiricana espera a su rival para la semifinal.
Cortesía

Henry Cárdenas P.

EDUCACIÓN Hay convocatoria de becas para estudiar inglés

Proceso de entrevistas a los aspirantes a una beca de inglés
LA PRENSA/Rosalía Simmons

Rosalía Simmons

no hay reporte de heridos Avión procedente de Bocas del Toro aterriza de emergencia en Santiago

En el avión viajaban 16 pasajeros y dos tripulantes.
Tomado de @BCBRP

Manuel Vega Loo

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Política Trump Organization pressures Varela

El 5 de marzo se retiró la palabra Trump del letrero ubicado en la entrada al complejo hotelero. El 5 de marzo se retiró la palabra Trump del letrero ubicado en la entrada al complejo hotelero.
El 5 de marzo se retiró la palabra Trump del letrero ubicado en la entrada al complejo hotelero. LA PRENSA/ Isaac Ortega

Eliana Morales Gil, Olmedo Rodríguez

Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC., which belongs to the Trump Organization, has pressured the government to interfere in its ...

Política Letter from Trump Organization´s lawyer to president Varela

Dear President Varela, We are the law firm Britton & Iglesias and we address you on behalf of our client "Trump Panama Hotel ...

Política Trump lawyers wrong to petition government to settle dispute

El hotel no luce el sello de Trump. El hotel no luce el sello de Trump.
El hotel no luce el sello de Trump. LP

Rodrigo Noriega

The protection of foreign investments is one of the pillars of trade relations between countries. In particular, US investment ...