Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
SECURITY
/
Government moves to void Finmeccanica contracts
The Cabinet Council has instructed the Ministry of the Presidency to submit a claim before the Supreme Court to void the contracts signed in 2010 between Panama and the companies Selex, Agusta and ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Details of contracts received by Félix Fernández-Miranda unveiled
At least $9 million in contracts from the National Assistance Program (PAN) were given to businessman Félix Fernández-Miranda in the form of 32 no-bid contracts to provide items such as backpacks ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Carretero sold government millions in security equipment
Businessman Roberto Carretero, who is under investigation for contracts he received from the National Assistance Program (PAN), also sold the state millions of dollars worth of security ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Airport cleaning contracts revoked
Tocumen International Airport officials have reached an agreement to terminate cleaning contracts with two companies awarded during the goverment of Ricardo Martinelli.The contracts, granted to ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Consulting contracts tainted by nepotism
The hiring of consultants by the administration of former President Ricardo Martinelli is coming under increased scrutiny due to allegations of nepotism in the issuing of contracts and the large ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
EMPRESAS DE PAPEL ESTAFAN A LA CAJA CSS, víctima de redes criminales Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
DESARROLLO URBANO Anomalías en P.H. Buona Vista Ohigginis Arcia Jaramillo
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Pleno Corte celebra audiencia para decidir detención de Martinelli por el caso de los indultos
El pleno de la Corte Suprema de Justicia (CSJ) celebra este lunes 12 de marzo una audiencia para revisar una solicitud de ...
fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola
La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...
béisbol Metro y Bocas, líderes invictos del torneo mayor
Bocas del Toro y Panamá Metro se mantienen invictos en tres salidas en el Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Mayor, que este lunes ...