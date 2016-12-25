Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
Odebrecht
/
Fondos para coimas, secuestrados
Cuantiosos fondos de la empresa brasileña Odebrecht, depositados en la banca suiza para el pago de sobornos en Brasil y en otra decena de países –incluido Panamá– han sido secuestrados por las ...
+ info
GOVERNMENT
/
Agency to auction seized properties
The Ministry of Economy and Finance is planning to auction properties it has seized in connection with corruption investigations in February.The properties are linked to past government officials, ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Thirteen arrested in judicial corruption sweep
Prosecutors yesterday arrested 13 judicial officers and others linked to a network in which defendants paid bribes to avoid prosecution or get out of jail.The probe focused on the Second Superior ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Court to name replacement for Benavides
The Supreme Court will meet tomorrow to appoint Nelly Cedeño to replace Victor Benavides, who resigned last week.Cedeño, who is the alternate of Benavides, will serve until a permanent replacement ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Ford ordered not to leave the country
After more than eight hours of questioning today, former Minister of Public Works Jaime Ford was released but told not to leave the country. He must report to authorities on the 15th and 30th of ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Motions submitted by Cucalón's lawyers denied
The First Criminal Court has denied two appeals filed by lawyers for former General Department of Revenue (DIG) Director Luis Cucalón related to the complaint he faces for the contract he signed ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Bank accounts of defendants in PAN case mostly empty
A month after the Court of Auditors authorized the seizure of accounts of defendants in the case involving the purchase of $45 million of dehydrated food by the National Aid Program (PAN), ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Criminal process begins for Ricardo Martinelli
The Tribunal Electoral (TE) will notify the Supreme Court Wednesday of its decision to suspend the immunity of former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).That marks the beginning of the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Probe opened into tear gas´purchases
The second anti-corruption prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine if there were cost overruns in contracts signed by the last government for the purchase of $24 million in tear gas ...
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
/
Corruption confirmed in Panama
The First Criminal Court of Naples - presided over by judges Francesco Pellecchia, Stefania Daniele and Diana Bottillo - has confirmed that businessman Valter Lavítola demanded a bribe from the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Video showing ex-mayor taking bribes under scrutiny
The Assistant Prosecutor's Office is analyzing the video in which former Panama City Mayor Bosco Vallarino is seen taking a bribe in exchange for the awarding of a contract to build an underground ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Ignacio Fábrega is dangerous: prosecutor
The third anti-corruption prosecutor investigating former Superintendency of Securities Director Ignacio Fábrega on corruption charges has described the ex-officials as "dangerous."Prosecutor ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Juan Carlos Marciaga to appear before prosecutors
Businessman Juan Carlos Marciaga will return to the offices of the fourth anti-corruption prosecutor Monday to continue answering questions about alleged irregularities in contracts he received ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Guillermo Ferrufino to be interviewed over helicopter rentals
Former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino was brought before anti-corruption prosecutors today accompanied by his lawyers.Ferrufino arrived at the office at 8:05 a.m. He did not ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Molinar appears before prosecutors
Former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar appeared before anti-corruption prosecutors Thursday to answer questions about irregularities in contracts issued by the National Assistance Program (PAN) ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
EMPRESAS DE PAPEL ESTAFAN A LA CAJA CSS, víctima de redes criminales Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
DESARROLLO URBANO Anomalías en P.H. Buona Vista Ohigginis Arcia Jaramillo
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Pleno Corte celebra audiencia para decidir detención de Martinelli por el caso de los indultos
El pleno de la Corte Suprema de Justicia (CSJ) celebra este lunes 12 de marzo una audiencia para revisar una solicitud de ...
fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola
La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...
béisbol Metro y Bocas, líderes invictos del torneo mayor
Bocas del Toro y Panamá Metro se mantienen invictos en tres salidas en el Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Mayor, que este lunes ...