Momentos en que Adriano Jucá, director legal de Odebrecht abandona la Corte en el estado de Nueva York, luego de firmar el acuerdo.

Odebrecht /
Fondos para coimas, secuestrados

Redacción de La Prensa,TOMADO DEL DIARIO ‘Folha de S. Paulo’ |

Cuantiosos fondos de la empresa brasileña Odebrecht, depositados en la banca suiza para el pago de sobornos en Brasil y en otra decena de países –incluido Panamá– han sido secuestrados por las ...

GOVERNMENT /
Agency to auction seized properties

Eliana Morales Gil

The Ministry of Economy and Finance is planning to auction properties it has seized in connection with corruption investigations in February.The properties are linked to past government officials, ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Thirteen arrested in judicial corruption sweep

Rubén Polanco, Juan Manuel Díaz

Prosecutors yesterday arrested 13 judicial officers and others linked to a network in which defendants paid bribes to avoid prosecution or get out of jail.The probe focused on the Second Superior ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court to name replacement for Benavides

Juan Manuel Díaz

The Supreme Court will meet tomorrow to appoint Nelly Cedeño to replace Victor Benavides, who resigned last week.Cedeño, who is the alternate of Benavides, will serve until a permanent replacement ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Ford ordered not to leave the country

Manuel Vega Loo

After more than eight hours of questioning today, former Minister of Public Works Jaime Ford was released but told not to leave the country. He must report to authorities on the 15th and 30th of ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Motions submitted by Cucalón's lawyers denied

Olmedo Rodríguez

The First Criminal Court has denied two appeals filed by lawyers for former General Department of Revenue (DIG) Director Luis Cucalón related to the complaint he faces for the contract he signed ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Bank accounts of defendants in PAN case mostly empty

Eduardo Mendoza

A month after the Court of Auditors authorized the seizure of accounts of defendants in the case involving the purchase of $45 million of dehydrated food by the National Aid Program (PAN), ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Criminal process begins for Ricardo Martinelli

Juan Manuel Díaz

The Tribunal Electoral (TE) will notify the Supreme Court Wednesday of its decision to suspend the immunity of former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).That marks the beginning of the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Probe opened into tear gas´purchases

Juan Manuel Díaz

The second anti-corruption prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine if there were cost overruns in contracts signed by the last government for the purchase of $24 million in tear gas ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Corruption confirmed in Panama

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROME, Italy

The First Criminal Court of Naples - presided over by judges Francesco Pellecchia, Stefania Daniele and Diana Bottillo - has confirmed that businessman Valter Lavítola demanded a bribe from the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Video showing ex-mayor taking bribes under scrutiny

Olmedo Rodríguez

The Assistant Prosecutor's Office is analyzing the video in which former Panama City Mayor Bosco Vallarino is seen taking a bribe in exchange for the awarding of a contract to build an underground ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Ignacio Fábrega is dangerous: prosecutor

Yolanda Sandoval

The third anti-corruption prosecutor investigating former Superintendency of Securities Director Ignacio Fábrega on corruption charges has described the ex-officials as "dangerous."Prosecutor ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Juan Carlos Marciaga to appear before prosecutors

José González Pinilla

Businessman Juan Carlos Marciaga will return to the offices of the fourth anti-corruption prosecutor Monday to continue answering questions about alleged irregularities in contracts he received ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Guillermo Ferrufino to be interviewed over helicopter rentals

José González Pinilla, Juan Manuel Díaz

Former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino was brought before anti-corruption prosecutors today accompanied by his lawyers.Ferrufino arrived at the office at 8:05 a.m. He did not ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Molinar appears before prosecutors

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar appeared before anti-corruption prosecutors Thursday to answer questions about irregularities in contracts issued by the National Assistance Program (PAN) ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

