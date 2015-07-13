Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia

Deputies

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

GOVERNMENT /
Deputies accused of collecting extra salaries

Juan Manuel Díaz

Lawyer Ernesto Cedeño presented a complaint to the Supreme Court today against 29 alternate deputies who allegedly receives double compensation from the state.Cedeño provided as evidence a report ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Former deputies implicated in PAN scandal

Juan Manuel Díaz

Businesswoman Mara del Carmen Vergara, one of the entrepreneurs being investigated for irregularities in the National Assistance Program (PAN), has told prosecutors she made payments to former ...

+ info

POLITICS /
Spending on trips by deputies detailed

José González Pinilla

A recent report by the National Assembly reveals that members have spent $297,000 on trips since the change in government last July.Destinations have included Spain, Switzerland, Vietnam, Morocco, ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Former PAN director implicates more in corruption probe

Olmedo Rodríguez

Some 80 current and former politicians have now been linked to irregularities in the purchase of food by the National Assistance Program (PAN).According to sources, the list recently expanded ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Six deputies have yet to surrender immunity

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Six of 34 re-elected deputies who have been asked by the Supreme Court  to surrender their immunity have yet to do so.The deputies have to sign a form at the Electoral Tribunal (TE) to relinquish ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Rumbo a Rusia 2018 Brasil, sin Neymar, pero con varias novedades para sus amistosos

El técnico Tite empieza a realizar ajustes para la Copa del Mundo. El técnico Tite empieza a realizar ajustes para la Copa del Mundo.
El técnico Tite empieza a realizar ajustes para la Copa del Mundo. AP

AFP | RÍO DE JANEIRO, Brasil

El seleccionador brasileño Adenor Leandro Bachi, Tite, aprovechó la lesión de Neymar para convocar este lunes nuevos jugadores ...

INDULTOS Zamorano insiste en extraditar a Martinelli: 'No existe otra manera lícita de obligarlo a comparecer'

Magistrados de la Corte Suprema de Justicia, en audiencia sobre la extradición de Martinelli, por el caso de los indultos. Magistrados de la Corte Suprema de Justicia, en audiencia sobre la extradición de Martinelli, por el caso de los indultos.
Magistrados de la Corte Suprema de Justicia, en audiencia sobre la extradición de Martinelli, por el caso de los indultos.

Olmedo Rodríguez

El pleno de la Corte Suprema de Justicia (CSJ) celebra este lunes 12 de marzo una audiencia para revisar una solicitud de ...

fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola

El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis.
El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. AFP

AFP | Grecia

La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...