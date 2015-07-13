Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
GOVERNMENT
/
Deputies accused of collecting extra salaries
Lawyer Ernesto Cedeño presented a complaint to the Supreme Court today against 29 alternate deputies who allegedly receives double compensation from the state.Cedeño provided as evidence a report ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Former deputies implicated in PAN scandal
Businesswoman Mara del Carmen Vergara, one of the entrepreneurs being investigated for irregularities in the National Assistance Program (PAN), has told prosecutors she made payments to former ...
POLITICS
/
Spending on trips by deputies detailed
A recent report by the National Assembly reveals that members have spent $297,000 on trips since the change in government last July.Destinations have included Spain, Switzerland, Vietnam, Morocco, ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Former PAN director implicates more in corruption probe
Some 80 current and former politicians have now been linked to irregularities in the purchase of food by the National Assistance Program (PAN).According to sources, the list recently expanded ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Six deputies have yet to surrender immunity
Six of 34 re-elected deputies who have been asked by the Supreme Court to surrender their immunity have yet to do so.The deputies have to sign a form at the Electoral Tribunal (TE) to relinquish ...
