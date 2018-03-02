Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Investigation

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas
Hotel Trump.

In English /
Stormy seas at trump Ocean Club

Roberto González Jiménez

On July 6, 2011, during a heavy thunderstorm, Donald J. Trump inaugurated the Trump Ocean Club in Panama, a giant tower of 260,000 square meters reaching 69 floors.The project is not owned by the ...

+ info

The relationship between the new owner and the administrator of the hotel has resulted in a dispute over the control of the operations and a flurry of complaints.

Economía /
Stormy seas at trump Ocean Club

Roberto González Jiménez

On July 6, 2011, during a heavy thunderstorm, Donald J. Trump inaugurated the Trump Ocean Club in Panama, a giant tower of 260,000 square meters reaching 69 floors.The project is not owned by the ...

EDUCATION /
Deputies to investigate incidents at National Institute

Manuel Vega Loo

This afternoon the plenary of the National Assembly approved the creation of a special committee to investigate the violent incidents that occurred last week at the National Institute.Luis Barría ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Investigation into bank expanded

Yolanda Sandoval

Caja de Ahorros Board President Riccardo Francolini has been identified as the official who endorsed two loans totaling $5 million that were granted to the company R.G. Hotels that are now under ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Decision on Víctor Benavides case expected today

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The future of a complaint filed against Supreme Court Justice Victor Benavides for alleged offenses against freedom and sexual integrity of minors and against the public administration will be ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Complaint filed over irregularities in visa program

Rubén Polanco

A criminal complaint was filed yesterday before the public prosecutor against former Immigration Director María Cristina González and seven other people who have been linked to irregularities in ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Idaan official being investigated

José González Pinilla

Carlos French, deputy director of the water and sewer agency Idaan, is being investigated by the fourth anti-corruption prosecutor for irregularities related to Social Security payments.French is ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Public Ministry confirms investigation of Bosco Vallarino

Redacción de La Prensa

The Public Ministry has opened an investigation into alleged bribes accepted by former Panama City Mayor Bosco Vallarino.Vallarino was captured on a video taking an envelope from his neighbor ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Gustavo Pérez remains silent during interview

Olmedo Rodríguez, Getzalette Reyes

Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez today refused to answer questions during an interview with prosecutors over alleged illegal wiretaps carried out by the agency ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Lucy Molinar to face prosecutor Jan. 14

Juan Manuel Díaz

The second anti-corruption prosecutor has summoned former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar to answer questions on Jan. 14 as part of the investigation into alleged cost overruns in the purchase ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

anuncio CNA se ofrece como 'mediador' para solucionar la 'crisis institucional' que enfrentan los tres poderes del Estado

El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ. El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ.
El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ. LA PRENSA/Luis García

Kelly Garcés

El Colegio Nacional de Abogados (CNA) se ofreció este lunes 12 de marzo como mediador en los conflictos y diferencias ...

cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Andrea Gallo, Manuel Vega Loo

La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega