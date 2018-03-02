Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Stormy seas at trump Ocean Club
On July 6, 2011, during a heavy thunderstorm, Donald J. Trump inaugurated the Trump Ocean Club in Panama, a giant tower of 260,000 square meters reaching 69 floors.The project is not owned by the ...
Deputies to investigate incidents at National Institute
This afternoon the plenary of the National Assembly approved the creation of a special committee to investigate the violent incidents that occurred last week at the National Institute.Luis Barría ...
Investigation into bank expanded
Caja de Ahorros Board President Riccardo Francolini has been identified as the official who endorsed two loans totaling $5 million that were granted to the company R.G. Hotels that are now under ...
Decision on Víctor Benavides case expected today
The future of a complaint filed against Supreme Court Justice Victor Benavides for alleged offenses against freedom and sexual integrity of minors and against the public administration will be ...
Complaint filed over irregularities in visa program
A criminal complaint was filed yesterday before the public prosecutor against former Immigration Director María Cristina González and seven other people who have been linked to irregularities in ...
Idaan official being investigated
Carlos French, deputy director of the water and sewer agency Idaan, is being investigated by the fourth anti-corruption prosecutor for irregularities related to Social Security payments.French is ...
Public Ministry confirms investigation of Bosco Vallarino
The Public Ministry has opened an investigation into alleged bribes accepted by former Panama City Mayor Bosco Vallarino.Vallarino was captured on a video taking an envelope from his neighbor ...
Gustavo Pérez remains silent during interview
Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez today refused to answer questions during an interview with prosecutors over alleged illegal wiretaps carried out by the agency ...
Lucy Molinar to face prosecutor Jan. 14
The second anti-corruption prosecutor has summoned former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar to answer questions on Jan. 14 as part of the investigation into alleged cost overruns in the purchase ...
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
El Colegio Nacional de Abogados (CNA) se ofreció este lunes 12 de marzo como mediador en los conflictos y diferencias ...
La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...