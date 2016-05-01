Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Labor

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas
Investigaciones agregan más beneficios al dormir un poco a la mitad de la faena, aunque sea recostado en el puesto de trabajo.

JORNADAS LABORALES /
El trabajo, la siesta y más...

Helkin Guevara

La noticia empezó a circular por todo el mundo a principios de abril corriente con algo de chiste: Mariano Rajoy quiere acabar con las siestas laborales de España.The Washington Post, The ...

LABOR /
Officials project 31,476 new vacancies

Elisabel Marivit Fermín

Panama is expected to see continued job growth next year.The implementation of major public and private projects will generate a total of 31,476 new jobs, according to the projections of the High ...

+ info

LABOR /
Job fair to feature 130 businesses

Angel López Guía

A total of 130 local and multinational companies will be looking to fill some 12,000 vacant positions at a job fair tomorrow being organized by the Ministry of Labor at Roberto Durán Arena.The ...

+ info

LABOR /
Lack of skilled workers still a problem

Luis Bellini

The Inter-American Development Bank is holding a conference in Bolivia to examine the issues being experienced regionally that affect unemployment.One of the issues being discussed is high ...

+ info

LABOR /
Carles denies immigration fairs will be resumed

Manuel Vega Loo

Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles said Tuesday that the government has no intention of reviving the immigration fairs started by the previous administration.Carles explained that the labor law ...

+ info

LABOR OUTLOOK /
Ministry projects more than 48,000 new jobs will be created in 2015

Elisabel Marivit Fermín

Panama will begin the year with a positive outlook in the labor arena.It is estimated that six economic sectors will generate 48,061 vacancies and the country will become the leader in the region ...

In English /
Social Security files complaint against Petaquilla Minerals

Alex E. Hernández

Social Security has started a legal process against the Canadian mining company Petaquilla Minerals for the non-payment of $3.8 million in unpaid benefits owed to 604 employees.The Ministry of ...

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...

Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'

El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos.
El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. Tomado de Internet/Thegadgetflow

La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...