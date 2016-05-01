Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
JORNADAS LABORALES
/
El trabajo, la siesta y más...
La noticia empezó a circular por todo el mundo a principios de abril corriente con algo de chiste: Mariano Rajoy quiere acabar con las siestas laborales de España.The Washington Post, The ...
LABOR
/
Officials project 31,476 new vacancies
Panama is expected to see continued job growth next year.The implementation of major public and private projects will generate a total of 31,476 new jobs, according to the projections of the High ...
LABOR
/
Job fair to feature 130 businesses
A total of 130 local and multinational companies will be looking to fill some 12,000 vacant positions at a job fair tomorrow being organized by the Ministry of Labor at Roberto Durán Arena.The ...
LABOR
/
Lack of skilled workers still a problem
The Inter-American Development Bank is holding a conference in Bolivia to examine the issues being experienced regionally that affect unemployment.One of the issues being discussed is high ...
LABOR
/
Carles denies immigration fairs will be resumed
Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles said Tuesday that the government has no intention of reviving the immigration fairs started by the previous administration.Carles explained that the labor law ...
LABOR OUTLOOK
/
Ministry projects more than 48,000 new jobs will be created in 2015
Panama will begin the year with a positive outlook in the labor arena.It is estimated that six economic sectors will generate 48,061 vacancies and the country will become the leader in the region ...
In English
/
Social Security files complaint against Petaquilla Minerals
Social Security has started a legal process against the Canadian mining company Petaquilla Minerals for the non-payment of $3.8 million in unpaid benefits owed to 604 employees.The Ministry of ...
