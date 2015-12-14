Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
POLITICS
/
Assembly begins extraordinary session
The extraordinary session of the National Assembly began this afternoon with the installation of the plenary.The only item on the agenda for the session are the appointments of Ángela Russo de ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Court declares parts of shield law to be unconstitutional
In a unanimous vote, the plenum of the Supreme Court declared yesterday that parts of the shield law are unconstitutional.Specifically, the court ruled that the two-month deadline for conducting ...
DEBATE
/
Commission finishes discussion on articles of decentralization bill
The Committee on Municipal Affairs of the National Assembly Wednesday adopted 82 articles in the public administration decentralization bill.Starting today, the commission will begin to discuss ...
POLITICS
/
Assembly session cancelled
The meeting of the plenary of the National Assembly Monday was not held due to power outages at the new headquarters of the legislature.The problems were due to a fire at 10 a.m. in the ...
DEBATE
/
Assembly approves shield law changes on second debate
The plenary of the National Assembly last night approved on second debate the bill amending articles of the shield law, which regulates the investigation of deputies.The reforms state that ...
POLITICS
/
National Assembly session suspended
Due to a lack of a quorum, Tuesday's meeting of the National Assembly was suspended, delaying a request for a hearing on the expansion of hydroelectric projects with Minister of the Environment ...
CONSUMER AFFAIRS
/
Assembly to debate law regulating tips
The National Assembly's Committee on Trade and Economic Affairs has approved a bill on first reading which prohibits the inclusion of a tip within bills issued by restaurants.According to article ...
POLTICS
/
Four entities present requests for budget transfers
Four government institutions presented requests for item transfers today before the Budget Commission of the National Assembly.The entities that submitted the requests were the Ministry of Economy ...
POLITICS
/
Assembly committee chairs sworn in
The majority of the chairs of the standing committees of the National Assembly were sworn in today by legislative President Rubén De León.In total, 11 of the 15 chairs attended the event."We want ...
POLITICS
/
Legislative alliance signed
Dissident members of the PRD and CD signed a legislative agreement yesterday with the Panameñistas and Partido Popular which includes the discussion of 10 proposed laws.The pact was signed by PRD ...
POLITICS
/
PRD-CD form legislative alliance
The Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), which last night terminated its legislative alliance with the Panameñistas, have preliminarily agreed to an alliance with a faction of the Democratic ...
POLITICS
/
Valderrama says court will decide salary issue
The Supreme Court is the authority responsible for deciding if alternate deputies can hold a second job with the state, National Assembly President Adolfo Valderrama said today.He made this ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Complaint against Benavides arrives to Assembly
The complaint against Supreme Court Judge Victor Benavides has advanced to the plenary of the National Assembly.The Credentials Committee has agreed to meet next Monday to choose three judges for ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Credentials Committee has 44 complaints to resolve
The Credentials Committee of the National Assembly convened a session today to handle the 44 outstanding complaints against judges.To date, the committee has heard 16 cases and admitted one of ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Commission to meet Wednesday
The National Assembly's Credentials Committee will meet Wednesday to review the 59 pending complaints against judges.This was announced by Committee Vice President Katleen Levy, who is acting on ...
