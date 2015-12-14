Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

POLITICS /
Assembly begins extraordinary session

Angel López Guía, Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly began this afternoon with the installation of the plenary.The only item on the agenda for the session are the appointments of Ángela Russo de ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court declares parts of shield law to be unconstitutional

Juan Manuel Díaz, Eduardo Mendoza

In a unanimous vote, the plenum of the Supreme Court declared yesterday that parts of the shield law are unconstitutional.Specifically, the court ruled that the two-month deadline for conducting ...

DEBATE /
Commission finishes discussion on articles of decentralization bill

José González Pinilla / Gustavo Aparicio

The Committee on Municipal Affairs of the National Assembly Wednesday adopted 82 articles in the public administration decentralization bill.Starting today, the commission will begin to discuss ...

POLITICS /
Assembly session cancelled

Angel López Guía, Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The meeting of the plenary of the National Assembly Monday was not held due to power outages at the new headquarters of the legislature.The problems were due to a fire at 10 a.m. in the ...

DEBATE /
Assembly approves shield law changes on second debate

Aminta Bustamante

The plenary of the National Assembly last night approved on second debate the bill amending articles of the shield law, which regulates the investigation of deputies.The reforms state that ...

POLITICS /
National Assembly session suspended

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Due to a lack of a quorum, Tuesday's meeting of the National Assembly was suspended, delaying a request for a hearing on the expansion of hydroelectric projects with Minister of the Environment ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Assembly to debate law regulating tips

Angel López Guía, Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The National Assembly's Committee on Trade and Economic Affairs has approved a bill on first reading which prohibits the inclusion of a tip within bills issued by restaurants.According to article ...

POLTICS /
Four entities present requests for budget transfers

Redacción de La Prensa

Four government institutions presented requests for item transfers today before the Budget Commission of the National Assembly.The entities that submitted the requests were the Ministry of Economy ...

POLITICS /
Assembly committee chairs sworn in

José González Pinilla

The majority of the chairs of the standing committees of the National Assembly were sworn in today by legislative President Rubén De León.In total, 11 of the 15 chairs attended the event."We want ...

POLITICS /
Legislative alliance signed

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Dissident members of the PRD and CD signed a legislative agreement yesterday with the Panameñistas and Partido Popular which includes the discussion of 10 proposed laws.The pact was signed by PRD ...

POLITICS /
PRD-CD form legislative alliance

Carlos Alberto Vargas

The Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), which last night terminated its legislative alliance with the Panameñistas, have preliminarily agreed to an alliance with a faction of the Democratic ...

POLITICS /
Valderrama says court will decide salary issue

Aminta Bustamante, Angel López Guía

The Supreme Court is the authority responsible for deciding if alternate deputies can hold a second job with the state, National Assembly President Adolfo Valderrama said today.He made this ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Complaint against Benavides arrives to Assembly

Manuel Vega Loo

The complaint against Supreme Court Judge Victor Benavides has advanced to the plenary of the National Assembly.The Credentials Committee has agreed to meet next Monday to choose three judges for ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Credentials Committee has 44 complaints to resolve

José González Pinilla

The Credentials Committee of the National Assembly convened a session today to handle the 44 outstanding complaints against judges.To date, the committee has heard 16 cases and admitted one of ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Commission to meet Wednesday

Redacción de La Prensa

The National Assembly's Credentials Committee will meet Wednesday to review the 59 pending complaints against judges.This was announced by Committee Vice President Katleen Levy, who is acting on ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

ASEGURADOS Y BENEFICIARIOS DEL SEGURO SOCIAL Sousa pide que se profundice en la investigación de las operaciones fraudulentas en la CSS

Oficinas administrativas de la Caja del Seguro Social en el área de Clayton. Oficinas administrativas de la Caja del Seguro Social en el área de Clayton.
Oficinas administrativas de la Caja del Seguro Social en el área de Clayton. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Kelly Garcés

El presidente del Consejo Nacional de la Empresa Privada (Conep), Severo Sousa, manifestó este lunes 12 de marzo que se debe ...

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...