Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Prices

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to go lower Friday

Manuel Vega Loo

The National Secretariat of Energy said today that fuel prices will decrease Friday.According to entity, the price of 95 octane gasoline will decrease by 20 cents a gallon, while 91 octane will be ...

+ info

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Lower gas prices leading to big savings

Raúl A. Bernal

It is estimated that consumers saved $56.6 million last month due to lower fuel prices.These savings are calculated as being $15.5 million in purchases of 95 octane, $18.8 million in purchases of ...

+ info

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to rise

Raúl A. Bernal

After five consecutive decreases, gasoline prices will undergo a slight increase this week.It is estimated that the increase will be between one and four cents per gallon.The National Secretariat ...

+ info

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to increase

Raúl A. Bernal

The National Secretariat of Energy confirmed today that fuel prices will increase Friday, the third consecutive increase.A liter of 95-octane gas will be 80.3 cents, or $3.04 a gallon, which ...

+ info

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to fall

Raúl A. Bernal

The Secretariat of Energy has announced that gas prices will drop this week, the fourth such decrease in a row.The price of 95 octane will drop seven cents, 91 octane will drop 10 cents and diesel ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Vídeo
Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco

Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados

Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona.
Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...

elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios

El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso.
El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. AFP/Archivo

AP | CARACAS, VENEZUELA

La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...