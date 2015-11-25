Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Gas prices to go lower Friday
The National Secretariat of Energy said today that fuel prices will decrease Friday.According to entity, the price of 95 octane gasoline will decrease by 20 cents a gallon, while 91 octane will be ...
Lower gas prices leading to big savings
It is estimated that consumers saved $56.6 million last month due to lower fuel prices.These savings are calculated as being $15.5 million in purchases of 95 octane, $18.8 million in purchases of ...
Gas prices to rise
After five consecutive decreases, gasoline prices will undergo a slight increase this week.It is estimated that the increase will be between one and four cents per gallon.The National Secretariat ...
Gas prices to increase
The National Secretariat of Energy confirmed today that fuel prices will increase Friday, the third consecutive increase.A liter of 95-octane gas will be 80.3 cents, or $3.04 a gallon, which ...
Gas prices to fall
The Secretariat of Energy has announced that gas prices will drop this week, the fourth such decrease in a row.The price of 95 octane will drop seven cents, 91 octane will drop 10 cents and diesel ...
