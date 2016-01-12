Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Request made to detain Martinelli in illegal surveillance case

Olmedo Rodríguez

Victims of illegal government surveillance have petitioned Judge Jerome Mejía to order the arrest of former President Ricardo Martinelli in the case.It has been two weeks since the plenum of the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Controversy surrounds re-election of José Ayú Prado

Redacción de La Prensa

The re-election of José Ayú Prado as chief justice of the Supreme Court has generated a great deal of controversy.Magaly Castillo, of the Citizen's Alliance for Justice, said the decision was a ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Russo and Cedalise nominated for Supreme Court

Manuel Vega Loo

President Juan Carlos Varela today nominated Angela Russo de Cedeno (first chamber) and Cecilio Antonio Cedalise (third chamber) to fill upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court.The two nominees ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Rowe, López receive highest marks among Supreme Court candidates

Juan Manuel Díaz

Ana Zita Rowe and María Eugenia López received the highest marks from civic groups which are involved in the process of evaluating the finalists for the two vacancies on the Supreme Court.The ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Recommendations made for Supreme Court appointments

Redacción de La Prensa

Eight civic groups today presented the results of the assessment process applied to the 10 finalists for the two vacancies on the Supreme Court. As a result of this assessment, the candidates ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
R.G. Hotels case reaches Supreme Court

Yolanda Sandoval

The retroactive bankruptcy of R.G. Hotels has reached the Supreme Court.ABS Trust, the administrator of the trust that guarantees the emission of bonds and securities by the company for $30 ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Supreme Court candidates begin interviews

Aminta Bustamante

Questions about independence and transparency, as well as controversial issues such as abortion and same-sex unions, formed part of the interviews of candidates for the two vacancies on the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
María E. López Arias says she will be independent

Angel López Guía

María Eugenia López Arias appeared before the State Commission of Justice today, the second candidate to be interviewed for one of the two upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court.The interview ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
César Moreno: The president won't influence my decisions

Angel López Guía

César A. Moreno Almanza, 46, was the first candidate to be interviewed for the two vacancies on the Supreme Court.The interview with the State Justice Committee began at 8 a.m. and lasted for two ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Interviews begin of Supreme Court applicants

Redacción de La Prensa

The State Justice Commission began the interviews of the 10 finalists for two upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court this morning.The first candidate to be interviewed is Cesar A. Moreno ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court declares parts of shield law to be unconstitutional

Juan Manuel Díaz, Eduardo Mendoza

In a unanimous vote, the plenum of the Supreme Court declared yesterday that parts of the shield law are unconstitutional.Specifically, the court ruled that the two-month deadline for conducting ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Schedule released of interviews for Supreme Court candidates

Angel López Guía

The executive Wednesday presented the list of 10 finalists for the two upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court to the State Committee for Justice.Five women and five men are on the list.The ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Group asks for list of Supreme Court applicants to be made public

José González Pinilla

The Citizen's Alliance for Justice has asked the presidency to release the names of the applicants for the open positions on the Supreme Court.More than 50 people have applied for the position so ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Government begins process to select new Supreme Court justices

Flor Cogley L.

The government has made a public call for applications to fill the two vacancies on the Supreme Court that will open in December.The terms of Harley Mitchell and Nelly Cedeño, who replaced Victor ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court combines complaints against shield law

Redacción de La Prensa

The Supreme Court has decided to combine the four complaints filed against the so-called shield law that governs criminal investigations of deputies.The case will be heard before Justice Hernán De ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

hecho ocurrido en 2014 Detienen a supuesto operador 'decisivo' en desaparición de 43 estudiantes en México

Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700. Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700.
Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700. Tomada de @PoliciaFedMx

AFP | CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México

Un hombre que habría tenido una participación "decisiva" en la desaparición en México de 43 estudiantes de una escuela de ...

Piden una salida a la 'crisis' Diputados de oposición denuncian 'conducta amenazante' del Ejecutivo

Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela.
Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Andrea Gallo

Diputados de los partidos opositores Revolucionario Democrático (PRD) y Cambio Democrático (CD) denunciaron lo que han ...

Líder histórico en victorias Gilberto Méndez sigue alargando su historia en el béisbol nacional

Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor.
Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

Con su victoria número 109 y el ponche 800 en el béisbol nacional, líder histórico, el lanzador capitalino Gilberto Méndez ...