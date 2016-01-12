Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Request made to detain Martinelli in illegal surveillance case
Victims of illegal government surveillance have petitioned Judge Jerome Mejía to order the arrest of former President Ricardo Martinelli in the case.It has been two weeks since the plenum of the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Controversy surrounds re-election of José Ayú Prado
The re-election of José Ayú Prado as chief justice of the Supreme Court has generated a great deal of controversy.Magaly Castillo, of the Citizen's Alliance for Justice, said the decision was a ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Russo and Cedalise nominated for Supreme Court
President Juan Carlos Varela today nominated Angela Russo de Cedeno (first chamber) and Cecilio Antonio Cedalise (third chamber) to fill upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court.The two nominees ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Rowe, López receive highest marks among Supreme Court candidates
Ana Zita Rowe and María Eugenia López received the highest marks from civic groups which are involved in the process of evaluating the finalists for the two vacancies on the Supreme Court.The ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Recommendations made for Supreme Court appointments
Eight civic groups today presented the results of the assessment process applied to the 10 finalists for the two vacancies on the Supreme Court. As a result of this assessment, the candidates ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
R.G. Hotels case reaches Supreme Court
The retroactive bankruptcy of R.G. Hotels has reached the Supreme Court.ABS Trust, the administrator of the trust that guarantees the emission of bonds and securities by the company for $30 ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Supreme Court candidates begin interviews
Questions about independence and transparency, as well as controversial issues such as abortion and same-sex unions, formed part of the interviews of candidates for the two vacancies on the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
María E. López Arias says she will be independent
María Eugenia López Arias appeared before the State Commission of Justice today, the second candidate to be interviewed for one of the two upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court.The interview ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
César Moreno: The president won't influence my decisions
César A. Moreno Almanza, 46, was the first candidate to be interviewed for the two vacancies on the Supreme Court.The interview with the State Justice Committee began at 8 a.m. and lasted for two ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Interviews begin of Supreme Court applicants
The State Justice Commission began the interviews of the 10 finalists for two upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court this morning.The first candidate to be interviewed is Cesar A. Moreno ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Court declares parts of shield law to be unconstitutional
In a unanimous vote, the plenum of the Supreme Court declared yesterday that parts of the shield law are unconstitutional.Specifically, the court ruled that the two-month deadline for conducting ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Schedule released of interviews for Supreme Court candidates
The executive Wednesday presented the list of 10 finalists for the two upcoming vacancies on the Supreme Court to the State Committee for Justice.Five women and five men are on the list.The ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Group asks for list of Supreme Court applicants to be made public
The Citizen's Alliance for Justice has asked the presidency to release the names of the applicants for the open positions on the Supreme Court.More than 50 people have applied for the position so ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Government begins process to select new Supreme Court justices
The government has made a public call for applications to fill the two vacancies on the Supreme Court that will open in December.The terms of Harley Mitchell and Nelly Cedeño, who replaced Victor ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Court combines complaints against shield law
The Supreme Court has decided to combine the four complaints filed against the so-called shield law that governs criminal investigations of deputies.The case will be heard before Justice Hernán De ...
