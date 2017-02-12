Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

El aeropuerto se encargará de la inversión para aumentar la capacidad de almacenamiento de combustible en la terminal aérea. Actualmente, la reserva solo alcanza para dos días, cuando las normas internacionales recomiendan contar con almacenamiento para siete días.

suministro de combustible /
Tocumen anula contrato

Alex E. Hernández

Tocumen, S.A. anuló el contrato para el suministro de combustible en la terminal aérea, firmado por la pasada administración en 2011 con el consorcio Asig Panamá, integrado por Asig Limited y Asig ...

El 5 de mayo se publicó la nueva edición de la Lista Clinton, donde se incluyó a la familia Waked.

BALANCE /
Ventas de Grupo Wisa en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen bajaron 40%

Alex E. Hernández

Las ventas de Grupo Wisa, en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, bajaron un 40% en junio y julio, según la administración de la terminal aérea, luego de que la empresa fuera incluida en la ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Airport awards concessions

Alex E. Hernández

In the past year, Tocumen, S.A., has awarded 11 concessions in the terminal at Tocumen International Airport, and has another 13 pending concessions.The manager of the airport have reported that ...

La licitación de los primeros 11 locales le dejó un rédito de 10.5 millones de dólares a Tocumen en concepto de derecho de llave. Hay 17 locales concesionados por la pasada administración que fueron cerrados porque afectaban la circulación de los pasajeros, en especial en el muelle norte.

Aeropuerto de Tocumen /
$10 millones por 11 locales comerciales

Alex E. Hernández

En el último año, Tocumen, S.A., ha adjudicado 11 locales comerciales en la terminal aérea, y hay otros 13 espacios que se entregarán una vez concluya la actual fase de entrega de propuesta por ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Tocumen having hiring difficulties

Alex E. Hernández

In recent days the administration of Tocumen International Airport has suffered several setbacks in its attempt to fill positions that are vital to the facility's operation.After canceling some ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Metro will connect to airport

Angel López Guía

Metro Director Roberto Roy said today that line 2 of the system will be connected to Tocumen International Airport.The official explained that the connection with the air terminal will be done ...

GOVERNMENT /
Questions surround payments to Cobranzas del Istmo

Roberto González

Tocumen, S.A., the state-owned company that operates Tocumen International Airport, voluntarily paid delinquent taxes that it had owed since the entity was created.Airport officials said that the ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Tocumen Airportseeks to upgrade electrical systems

Alex E. Hernández

Tocumen International Airport will test an alternate electrical system that will prevent a recurrence of the power outage Tuesday at the facility that caused flights to be delayed and diverted.The ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Tocumen to save $7 million on cleaning contract

Alex E. Hernández

Tocumen International Airport will save $7 million over the next three years on cleaning contracts for the terminal.Five companies submitted bids for the three-year contract. The majority of the ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Airport cleaning contracts revoked

Alex E. Hernández

Tocumen International Airport officials have reached an agreement to terminate cleaning contracts with two companies awarded during the goverment of Ricardo Martinelli.The contracts, granted to ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Lufthansa to begin service to Panama in November

Alex E. Hernández

The German airline Lufthansa will begin service to Tocumen International Airport starting Nov. 16 with five weekly flights.The flights will originate in Frankfurt, a major financial center that ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

ASAMBLEA Yanibel Ábrego está 'secuestrada' por los intereses personales de Pedro Miguel González

Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno
Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno

Redacción de La Prensa

La bancada del oficialista Partido Panameñista reaccionó al comunicado que leyó la diputada presidenta Yanibel Ábrego, en el ...

40 años de carrera La Ópera Met de Nueva York despide a un legendario director musical por abuso sexual

El director de orquesta James Levine. El director de orquesta James Levine.
El director de orquesta James Levine. AP

AFP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

La Ópera Metropolitana de Nueva York anunció este lunes 12 de marzo el despido del legendario director de orquesta James ...

hecho ocurrido en 2014 Detienen a supuesto operador 'decisivo' en desaparición de 43 estudiantes en México

Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700. Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700.
Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700. Tomada de @PoliciaFedMx

AFP | CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México

Un hombre que habría tenido una participación "decisiva" en la desaparición en México de 43 estudiantes de una escuela de ...