suministro de combustible
/
Tocumen anula contrato
Tocumen, S.A. anuló el contrato para el suministro de combustible en la terminal aérea, firmado por la pasada administración en 2011 con el consorcio Asig Panamá, integrado por Asig Limited y Asig ...
+ info
BALANCE
/
Ventas de Grupo Wisa en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen bajaron 40%
Las ventas de Grupo Wisa, en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen, bajaron un 40% en junio y julio, según la administración de la terminal aérea, luego de que la empresa fuera incluida en la ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Airport awards concessions
In the past year, Tocumen, S.A., has awarded 11 concessions in the terminal at Tocumen International Airport, and has another 13 pending concessions.The manager of the airport have reported that ...
Aeropuerto de Tocumen
/
$10 millones por 11 locales comerciales
En el último año, Tocumen, S.A., ha adjudicado 11 locales comerciales en la terminal aérea, y hay otros 13 espacios que se entregarán una vez concluya la actual fase de entrega de propuesta por ...
+ info
TRANSPORTATION
/
Tocumen having hiring difficulties
In recent days the administration of Tocumen International Airport has suffered several setbacks in its attempt to fill positions that are vital to the facility's operation.After canceling some ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Metro will connect to airport
Metro Director Roberto Roy said today that line 2 of the system will be connected to Tocumen International Airport.The official explained that the connection with the air terminal will be done ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Questions surround payments to Cobranzas del Istmo
Tocumen, S.A., the state-owned company that operates Tocumen International Airport, voluntarily paid delinquent taxes that it had owed since the entity was created.Airport officials said that the ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Tocumen Airportseeks to upgrade electrical systems
Tocumen International Airport will test an alternate electrical system that will prevent a recurrence of the power outage Tuesday at the facility that caused flights to be delayed and diverted.The ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Tocumen to save $7 million on cleaning contract
Tocumen International Airport will save $7 million over the next three years on cleaning contracts for the terminal.Five companies submitted bids for the three-year contract. The majority of the ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Airport cleaning contracts revoked
Tocumen International Airport officials have reached an agreement to terminate cleaning contracts with two companies awarded during the goverment of Ricardo Martinelli.The contracts, granted to ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Lufthansa to begin service to Panama in November
The German airline Lufthansa will begin service to Tocumen International Airport starting Nov. 16 with five weekly flights.The flights will originate in Frankfurt, a major financial center that ...
