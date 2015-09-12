Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Water

GOVERNMENT /
Ministry suspends water project in Azuero

Alcibíades Cortez,Especial para La Prensa | MACARACAS, Los Santos

The search for water in the villages of El Cedro and El Corozal, which is the driest region in Los Santos, was suspended by the government due to a lack of progress.Ministry of Agricultural ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
El Palmar residents block highway

Eric Ariel Montenegro,Especial para La Prensa | ARRAIJÁN

A protest was held this morning by residents of El Palmar, Arraijan, who are demanding better access to water and repairs to streets.The protest closed the Pan-American Highway for about two ...

In English /
ACP eyes restrictions on Canal

Wilfredo Jordán

The lack of rain in the watershed of the Panama Canal has led the administration to analyze a possible restriction on ships transiting the seaway in the coming weeks.The administration will meet ...

EDUCATION /
Classes suspended in Arraiján and La Chorrera

Redacción de La Prensa

The Ministry of Education has suspended classes in La Chorrera and Arraijan schools due to a lack of water.In a statement sent Monday morning, the ministry reported that classes will resume once ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Production at Mendoza water treatment plant reduced

Eric Ariel Montenegro, LA CHORRERA

Production at the Mendoza water treatment plant, which caters to the District of La Chorrera and Arraiján, was reduced to only 10 million gallons daily.According to the Panama Canal Authority, ...

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Quijano wants long-term water plan

Wilfredo Jordán

The population growth of Panama City has forced the government to seek other water sources to meet the demand for drinking water.Lakes Gatun and Alajuela, located within the watershed of the ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Macaracas to be without water today

Alcibíades Cortez,Especial para La Prensa | LOS LEALES, Los Santos.

For 12 hours, residents of Macaracas, Los Santos, will be without water today due to work being done on the community's water treatment plant.About 2,000 people will be impacted. A statement from ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Water service to resume in Bocas

Redacción de La Prensa

Water service will resume on Isla Colón and Isla Careneros in Bocas del ToroMonday  morning.The Ministry of Health authorized the resumption of service after samples from Big Creek Lagoon on Isla ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Water trucks circulate on Isla Colón

Pedro Rodríguez Sanjur, ISLA COLÓN, Bocas del Toro

On Isla Colón, tanker trucks are continuing to distribute drinking water due to the suspension of service because of the contamination of Big Creek lagoon.This morning a tanker with a capacity of ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Power surges impacting water production in Arraiján

Eric Ariel Montenegro,Especial para La Prensa |

Arístides Ortega, the head of operations at the Laguna Alta water treatment plant, said that the production problems at the plant are due to power surges.The plant supplies water to ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Brisas del Golf to be without water

Redacción de La Prensa

The water and sewer agency Idaan announced today that service will be suspended tomorrow in Brisas del Golf.The outage is due to work on the second phase of the expansion of the drinking water ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Idaan seeks to add personnel

Rosalía Simmons

Officials with water and sewer agency Idaan say they need 150 more staff members to properly carry out the agency's duties.Director Julia Elena Guardia said that the institution is passing through ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Broken pipe causes water outage in Obarrio

Redacción de La Prensa

Due to a broken pipe near the National Sanctuary, several sectors of Obarrio have been without drinking water since Friday.According to preliminary reports, the break in the pipeline was caused by ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Protest held in Pacora over lack of water

Redacción de La Prensa

Residents of Cabra, in Pacora, closed the main road in the sector this morning to protest the two-month water outage in the community.The complainants stated that they have already held talks with ...

RELIGION /
Pope calls for universal access to water

AP | VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is encouraging the world to ensure its water supplies are protected and available to all.Francis noted the United Nations was marking Sunday as an occasion to draw attention to ...

