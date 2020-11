El futuro de nuestros nietos

@AOC is right. Swing seat Dems who backed Medicare for All won last week.



Also, @RashidaTlaib & @IlhanMN helped Biden across the line in MI and MN.



Perhaps thank the Squad - & BLM! - not scapegoat them.



My mini-rant from last night's @MehdiHasanShow:pic.twitter.com/TfaArdhJwR