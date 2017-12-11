El largometraje con más nominaciones al Globo de Oro fue The Shape of Water (La forma del agua), de Guillermo del Toro, con 7, y el programa de televisión con mayor cantidad de nominaciones fue Big Little Lies, con 6.

Es el mejor desempeño del director Guillermo del Toro en su relación con los Globos de oro, ya que, por ejemplo, en 2006 solo obtuvo una nominación a película de habla no inglesa (México) por El laberinto del fauno.

Recibió hoy lunes, de parte de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, las siguientes nominaciones al Globo de Oro: mejor película drama, director (Guillermo del Toro), actriz principal en drama (Sally Hawkins), actor de reparto (Richard Jenkins), actriz de reparto (Octavia Spencer), guion (Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor) y banda sonora original (Alexandre Desplat).

Los críticos han resaltado que La forma del agua es igual, o quizás, superior a El laberinto del fauno, lo que es sobresaliente, pues su cuento fantástico que se desarrolla en la dictadura de Francisco Franco era su producción más aclamada hasta ahora.

Guillermo Del Toro mantiene su línea de trabajo, ya que La forma del agua es otro drama romántico fantástico como lo era El laberinto del fauno, aunque la diferencia es que su nueva cinta ocurre en la década de 1960.

La forma del agua, que debutó en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Venecia, donde ganó la categoría de mejor película, obtuvo 14 nominaciones a los Critics Choice Awards, incluyendo mejor película y director.

Esta historia, sobre una joven muda que labora como conserje en un laboratorio y que se enamorará de un hombre anfibio, fue escogida por el American Film Institute como una de las mejores 10 películas del año.

MUNDOS DIFÍCILES

La mejor serie del año es Big Little Lies, el gran regreso a la pantalla chica de David E. Kelly, quien adapta una novela de Liane Moriarty sobre el mundo de necesidades y problemas que deben sortear las mujeres, incluso en países en apariencia tan civilizados como Estados Unidos.

Este producto de la cadena HBO ya ganó 5 premios Emmy, incluyendo mejor miniserie y actriz principal (Nicole Kidman) y el American Film Institute la incluyó entre los 10 mejores programas de televisión, y los Critics Choice Awards le otorgó 5 nominaciones, incluyendo mejor miniserie.

Ahora en los Globos de Oro, en su versión número 75, destacó en los siguientes apartes: mejor miniserie o película para televisión, actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión (Nicole Kidman y Reese Witherspoon), actor secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión (Alexander Skarsgard) y actriz secundaria en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión (Laura Dern y Shailene Woodley).

EL RESTO DE LAS NOMINACIONES

— Mejor película de drama: "Call Me By Your Name", ''Dunkirk", ''The Post", “The Shape of Water" y "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

— Mejor película musical o de comedia: “The Disaster Artist", ''Get Out", ''The Greatest Showman", ''Lady Bird" y "I, Tonya

— Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”; Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”; Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World” y Steven Spielberg, “The Post”.

— Mejor actriz, drama: Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"; Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Meryl Streep, "The Post" y Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World".

— Mejor actor, drama: "Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Tom Hanks, "The Post"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" y Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, ESQ".

— Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"; Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" y Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes".

— Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Steve Carell, "Battle Of The Sexes"; Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"; James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"; Hugh Jackman "The Greatest Showman" y Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out".

— Mejor actriz de reparto: Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”; Hong Chau, “Downsizing”; Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”; Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” y Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”.

— Mejor actor de reparto: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”; Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”; Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”; Christopher Plummer, “All the money in the World”; Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

— Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile), "First They Killed My Father" (Camboya), "In the Fade" (Alemania/Francia), "Loveless" (Rusia) y "The Square" (Suecia/Alemania/Francia).

— Mejor cinta animada: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand" and "Loving Vincent". —Mejor guion: Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"; Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"; Elizabeth Hannah y Josh Singer, "The Post"; Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", y Aaron Sorkin,"Molly's Game".

— Mejor música original: Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Alexander Desplat, "The Shape of Water"; Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"; John Williams, "The Post" y Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk". —Mejor canción original: "Home," Ferdinand; "Mighty River", Mudbound; "Remember Me", Coco; "The Star," The Star y "This Is Me", The Greatest Showman.

TELEVISIÓN

—Mejor serie de drama: "The Crown", ''The Handmaid's Tale", ''This Is Us", ''Stranger Things" y "Game of Thrones".

— Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”; Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” y Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

— Mejor actor, serie de drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” y Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”.

— Mejor serie de comedia o musical: "Black-ish", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Master of None", "Smilf" y "Will & Grace".

—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"; Alison Brie, "Glow"; Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Issa Rae, "Insecure" and Frankie Shaw, "Smilf".

— Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"; Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"; Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"; William H. Macy, "Shameless" and Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace".

— Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: "Big Little Lies", "Fargo", "Feud: Bette and Joan", "The Sinner" y "Top of the Lake: China Girl".

— Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"; Nicole Kidman,"Big Little Lies"; Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"; Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" y Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies".

— Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”; Jude Law, “The Young Pope”; Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”; Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” y Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”.

— Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"; Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"; Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies" y Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies".

— Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: David Harbour, "Stranger Things"; Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"; Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"; Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little lies" y David Thewlis, "Fargo".