El receptor panameño Christian Bethancourt es enviado a ligas menores

ROSTER MOVES:



UTIL Addison Barger and OF Steward Berroa have been optioned to Triple-A.



The following players have been reassigned to Minor League camp:



🔹 C Christian Bethancourt

🔹 LHP Eric Lauer

🔹 C Ali Sánchez

🔹 INF Michael Stefanic



Additionally, LHP Ryan Yarbrough… pic.twitter.com/ZrTVPZKAQT