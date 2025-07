Jugando a Nostradamus: cómo me fue con mis predicciones de Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is a #Wimbledon finalist for the THIRD YEAR IN A ROW 😮



The two-time defending champion defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) to put one hand on the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy - and Centre Court ROARS for the Spaniard 🇪🇸



Utterly sensational. pic.twitter.com/Twy6y6vK6V