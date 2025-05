Miguel Amaya conecta su tercer jonrón de la temporada, pero los Cubs caen ante los Giants en extrainnings

⚾Miguel Amaya, @mamaya_9! HR (3)

Go, Cubs, go! 🐻



5/6/25 @ CHC, ⬇️ 3rd

vs RHP Justin Verlander



104.7 MPH / 25° / 379 ft to LF

Off a 94.0 MPH four-seam fb



▶️It's a home run in 13/30 parks.◀️



