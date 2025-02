Tiger Woods no jugará en el Genesis Invitational por el fallecimiento de su madre

Escuchar audio noticia

Tiger Woods anunció que no disputará el torneo Genesis Invitational, que se disputará del jueves al domingo en Torrey Pines (California, Estados Unidos), tras el reciente fallecimiento de su madre.

It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,… pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J