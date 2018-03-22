Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Federico Humbert Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Facebook Asamblea Nacional Tribunal Electoral CSS CSJ Donald Trump Cepadem

New stage set for Trump legal battle

Roberto González Jiménez

Temas:

Trump Ocean Club Hotel. Trump Ocean Club Hotel.
Trump Ocean Club Hotel.

Trump Panama Hotel Management has filed an appeal of the decision that removed it from the management of Trump Ocean Club Hotel and removed the U.S. president's name from the building.

+ info

The appeal was filed before Second Civil Circuit Judge Miriam Yadira Cheng. It said there was "possible procedural fraud and abuse of law" in the decision.

This is a new episode in the fierce legal battle between Donald Trump's company and the new owner of the building, businessman Orestes Fintiklis and his company Ithaca Capital.

On March 5, after an action filed by Fintiklis, the second civil circuit court stripped Trump Panama Hotel Management of its role as the hotel administrator. That same day, a worker removed the word "Trump" from the sign next to the hotel entrance, and on March 9 it was announced that the complex would be renamed The Bahia Grand Panama.

In the first days after the decision, the hotel did not accept reservations, but it is now being marketed under the new brand and is again taking reservations.

In its appeal, Trump Panama Hotel Management claimed "there have been serious abusive actions or omissions by the judicial administrator that ostensibly violates the legal system".

The company's lawyers say Judge José Ángel Hidrogo improperly allowed the hotel to change its name.

"These actions or omissions violate the powers and duties of the judicial administrator established in the law that require him to follow the current administration system," the Trump company said.

It also points out that the judge failed to honor the hotel management contract signed in 2011 by Trump Panama Hotel Management and Newland International Properties - the original owner of the complex - which ran through 2031.

Last year, Newland International Properties sold 202 rooms and 13 shopping areas to Fintiklis, who, along with other owners, blamed Trump Hotels for weak performance and sought their way out.

In October 2017, the company led by Fintiklis initiated an international arbitration process requesting the declaration of termination of the contract, a process that Trump Panama Hotel Management claims as the proper avenue to resolve the dispute.

The Trump company also states the decision is based on laws that were repealed in 2016.

It seeks to remove Hidrogo from the case. The judge declined to comment about the appeal.

Imprimir comentarios

Otras noticias de Economía

YouTube Red dijo que la filmación principal de 'Vulture Club' estaba completa, pero no ofreció mayores detalles de su estreno en cines. YouTube Red dijo que la filmación principal de 'Vulture Club' estaba completa, pero no ofreció mayores detalles de su estreno en cines.

YouTube sigue a Amazon y se mete en el negocio del cine

'Roaming' se refiere a la capacidad de cambiar de un área de cobertura a otra sin interrupción en el servicio o pérdida en conectividad. 'Roaming' se refiere a la capacidad de cambiar de un área de cobertura a otra sin interrupción en el servicio o pérdida en conectividad.

Panamá acuerda impulsar eliminación de los cargos por el uso del ‘roaming’

El escándalo de Cambridge Analytica, cuyos directivos presumían de poder cambiar tendencias electorales, ha arrastrado al gigante Facebook. El escándalo de Cambridge Analytica, cuyos directivos presumían de poder cambiar tendencias electorales, ha arrastrado al gigante Facebook.

Psicólogo que ideó aplicación de Cambridge Analytica dice que era legal

Autoridades del sector público y privado, junto a representantes del sector financiero se reunieron para conocer los resultados de la banca en el 2017. Autoridades del sector público y privado, junto a representantes del sector financiero se reunieron para conocer los resultados de la banca en el 2017.

Bancos ganaron $1,797 millones en 2017

Comentarios

Cerrar

La función de comentar está disponible solo para usuarios suscriptores. Lo invitamos a suscribirse y obtener todos los beneficios del Club La Prensa o, si ya es suscriptor, a ingresar.

Suscríbase gratis por 30 días Prueba
Adquiera un plan de suscripción Suscríbase
Cerrar

Por favor introduzca el apodo o nickname que desea que aparezca en sus comentarios:

Cancelar
Aceptar

Comentar 0 comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia S.A.

Loteria nacional

21 Mar 2018

Primer premio

8 1 6 6

BBAB

Serie: 14 Folio: 10

2o premio

1409

3er premio

9373

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Por si te lo perdiste

La canciller en el foro Café con La Prensa. Roberto Cisneros-LP

comercio Canciller revela avances con China

Katiuska Hernández

Economía Director de Ingresos presenta su renuncia irrevocable al cargo

Publio Cortes comunicó su renuncia irrevocable al cargo a partir del 1 de mayo de 2018.
LA PRENSA/Archivo

Redacción de La Prensa

INTENSAS NEGOCIACIONES Minera y sindicato de trabajadores firman acuerdo

Durante estas negociaciones los ministros de Trabajo, Luis Ernesto Carles, de Seguridad, Alexis Bethancourt y de Comercio Augusto Arosemena se mantuvieron como mediadores permanentes.
Tomada de @Mitradel

Redacción de La Prensa

SERVICIO Standard & Poor's otorga calificación AA al Aeropuerto de Tocumen

Para 2018, Tocumen proyecta pagar $50 millones en dividendos al Estado a solicitud del Ejecutivo. La cifra representa un incremento de $30 millones en relación con 2017.
Gabriel Rodríguez

Redacción de La Prensa

ACTIVIDAD COMERCIAL EN COLÓN La Zona Libre de Colón tomará un segundo aire

Debido a las medidas aduaneras que mantiene a los productos de la ZLC, Colombia fue incluida en una lista de países discriminatorios. Roberto Cisneros -

Yolanda Sandoval

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

Videos Algunos datos sobre el agua en Panamá

Algunos datos sobre el agua en Panamá Algunos datos sobre el agua en Panamá Vídeo
Algunos datos sobre el agua en Panamá

Miguel López, Miriam Espinoza

Algunos datos sobre el agua. 

Contenido patrocinado El carro ecológico se tomará las avenidas del mundo

BENEFICIOS. Un auto eléctrico ahorra más combustible que uno tradicional. BENEFICIOS. Un auto eléctrico ahorra más combustible que uno tradicional.
BENEFICIOS. Un auto eléctrico ahorra más combustible que uno tradicional.

Corprensa Content Studio

La industria automotriz global ha tomado la palabra del Protocolo de Kioto (1997) y luego del Acuerdo de París (2015). ...

Economía New stage set for Trump legal battle

Trump Ocean Club Hotel. Trump Ocean Club Hotel.
Trump Ocean Club Hotel. LP

Roberto González Jiménez

Trump Panama Hotel Management has filed an appeal of the decision that removed it from the management of Trump Ocean Club ...

Destacados