Danilo Pérez gana premio Grammy por ‘Secrets Are the Best Stories’

El pianista panameño Danilo Pérez ganó este domingo 14 de marzo de 2021 el premio Grammy al Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz por Secrets Are the Best Stories.

Este trabajo lo hizo conjuntamente con el músico estadounidense Kurt Elling.

Pérez, fundador del Panama Jazz Festival, y Elling compitieron con Carmen Lundy con su trabajo Modern Ancestors; Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band con su producción Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper; Thana Alexa con Ona y Kenny Washington con What’s the Hurry.