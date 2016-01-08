Missing persons found in Chiriquí

Members of a joint task force Thursday morning located eight people reported as missing in Chiriqui.

The group - made up of two Americans and six Panamanians - was located in the mountains between Boquete and Bocas del Toro.

José Donderis, director of the civil defense agency Sinaproc, said that the group was missing for 36 hours.

Donderis said that one member of the group, a woman, was injured, but did not give a report on the extent of the injuries. The group was airlifted to Boquete where they all underwent a medical evaluation.

Some 230 people were involved in the search.