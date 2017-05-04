Morgan Freeman films new series in Panama

US actor Morgan Freeman is visiting Panama, specifically the Chagres National Park.

During his visit to Panama, Freeman interviewed members of the Emberá tribe for broadcast on the National Geographic channel.

It is part of the series "The Story of Man," which will be released in October.

Morgan Freeman has starred in The Story of God, a television documentary that took him around the world to "discover how our beliefs connect us," according to the National Geographic website.

During his tour of Latin America, the protagonist of films like Driving Miss Daisy, Deep Impact, Million Dollar Baby and Invictus, among others, interviewed the president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, on April 29.