Milton golpea el centro de Florida en una noche con millones de desplazados y sin luz; baja de categoría

🇺🇲#USA #US #Florida #Weather 🌀#hurricane #HurricaneMilton #Milton #GulfCoast #Extreme #Evacuation #Tornado #TropicanaField #TampaBayRays



Dramatic drone footage captures damage caused by Hurricane Milton to Tropicana Field's roof.



The stadium is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays,… pic.twitter.com/41Jw06XrUT