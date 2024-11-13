Trump confirma que Marco Rubio será el próximo secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este miércoles la nominación del senador por Florida de origen cubano, Marco Rubio, como nuevo secretario de Estado para su próximo Gobierno que arrancará el próximo enero.
Leading the U.S. Department of State is a tremendous responsibility and I am honored by the trust President Trump has placed in me. As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda. Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace…— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 13, 2024
