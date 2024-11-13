Panamá, 13 de noviembre del 2024

    Gabinete

    Trump confirma que Marco Rubio será el próximo secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos

    EFE
    Marco Rubio, secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos. Tomada de Instagram


    El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció este miércoles la nominación del senador por Florida de origen cubano, Marco Rubio, como nuevo secretario de Estado para su próximo Gobierno que arrancará el próximo enero.

    Información en desarrollo

    EFE

    Agencia de noticias

