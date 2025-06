Un terremoto de magnitud 6.1 sacude Perú; autoridades descartan tsunami

4/

A 5.6-6.1 Mw earthquake struck near the coast of central Peru, 30 km SW of Callao, Lima, on June 15, 2025, at 16:35 UTC. No tsunami risk, but strong shaking felt in Lima and Callao. No major damage reported yet. #Sismo #Lima #Terremoto #Peru #Callao #TerremotoPeru… pic.twitter.com/1XTsQWaf5w