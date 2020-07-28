Pre-School Promise. Flexi fees.

CONTENIDO PATROCINADO

As long as the COVID-19 school closures continue, we will provide the best virtual learning for our pre-schoolers (and all year groups, come to that). If, however, you do not want your pre-school child to do virtual learning when we are unable to open or provide a space due to class size restrictions, you won’t have to pay for that period*. If you do want virtual learning during closures, then you will receive a 50% discount for your little ones.*

That’s our ‘EYFS Promise’.

*Applies to COVID-19 closures between 1 September 2020 – 31 December 2020 only.

