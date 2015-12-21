Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

FINANCE /
France advises Panama to make financial changes

EFE | PARIS

France announced Monday that it had removed the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat from its list of tax havens and stressed that it will be very attentive to changes in Panama, whose current ...

+ info

INTERNATIONAL /
President Varela arrives in Paris for summit

Redacción de La Prensa

President Juan Carlos Varela arrived Sunday in Paris to participate in the 21st International Conference on Climate Change in which some 140 heads of state are expected to participate."Panama will ...

+ info

INTERNATIONAL /
At least five Panamanians vacate Paris

Getzalette Reyes

For safety reasons, at least five Panamanians left Paris this weekend after the attacks of last Friday that left 129 people dead and 300 injured.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported Saturday ...

+ info

INTERNATIONAL /
At least 11 Panamanians to leave France

José González Pinilla

At least 11 Panamanians who are currently in France will leave the country in the coming hours due to safety concerns, reported the Foreign Ministry Saturday.Panama Ambassador to France Pila ...

+ info

DIPLOMACY /
Pilar Arosemena de Alemán named ambassador to France

José González Pinilla

Pilar Arosemena de Alemán has received the approval of France to officially assume the position of Panama's ambassador to that country.This was confirmed today by Vice President and Chancellor ...

+ info

INTERNATIONAL /
France recovers black box in plane crash

AP | SEYNE-LES-ALPES, Francia

A French Interior Ministry official says the black box has been recovered from the site in the French Alps where a plane carrying 150 people crashed.The official, who was not authorized to speak ...

+ info

El francés es el tercer idioma de la red con el 5% de las páginas de internet.

Mes de la Francofonía /
Marzo, mes para festejar el francés

Marina Solís Gutiérrez |

El francés es  la lengua oficial de 32 Estados y el noveno idioma  más hablado del planeta. Suma hoy más de  274 millones de hablantes que celebran el 20 de marzo como el Día Internacional de la ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Panama says 'Je suis Charlie'

Redacción de La Prensa |

Panama today joined the mourning for the victims of the terrorist attacks last week in France that left 17 people dead, five of them cartoonists for the humorous weekly Charlie Hebdo.Participating ...

+ info

CIVIC AFFAIRS /
Protest planned to denounce shooting in France

Redacción

The National Council of Journalists (CNP) will hold a protest Monday in the French Plaza in Casco Antiguo to denounce yesterday's shooting by Muslim extremists at the Paris-based newspaper Charlie ...

+ info

