France advises Panama to make financial changes
France announced Monday that it had removed the British Virgin Islands and Montserrat from its list of tax havens and stressed that it will be very attentive to changes in Panama, whose current ...
President Varela arrives in Paris for summit
President Juan Carlos Varela arrived Sunday in Paris to participate in the 21st International Conference on Climate Change in which some 140 heads of state are expected to participate."Panama will ...
At least five Panamanians vacate Paris
For safety reasons, at least five Panamanians left Paris this weekend after the attacks of last Friday that left 129 people dead and 300 injured.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported Saturday ...
At least 11 Panamanians to leave France
At least 11 Panamanians who are currently in France will leave the country in the coming hours due to safety concerns, reported the Foreign Ministry Saturday.Panama Ambassador to France Pila ...
Pilar Arosemena de Alemán named ambassador to France
Pilar Arosemena de Alemán has received the approval of France to officially assume the position of Panama's ambassador to that country.This was confirmed today by Vice President and Chancellor ...
France recovers black box in plane crash
A French Interior Ministry official says the black box has been recovered from the site in the French Alps where a plane carrying 150 people crashed.The official, who was not authorized to speak ...
Marzo, mes para festejar el francés
El francés es la lengua oficial de 32 Estados y el noveno idioma más hablado del planeta. Suma hoy más de 274 millones de hablantes que celebran el 20 de marzo como el Día Internacional de la ...
Panama says 'Je suis Charlie'
Panama today joined the mourning for the victims of the terrorist attacks last week in France that left 17 people dead, five of them cartoonists for the humorous weekly Charlie Hebdo.Participating ...
Protest planned to denounce shooting in France
The National Council of Journalists (CNP) will hold a protest Monday in the French Plaza in Casco Antiguo to denounce yesterday's shooting by Muslim extremists at the Paris-based newspaper Charlie ...
