Martinelli

INVESTIGATION /
Martinelli, family linked to hydro projects

Santiago Cumbrera, Carlos Alberto Vargas

An electricity generation consortium, whose shareholders include former President Ricardo Martinelli and his children, was funded with money that came from a number of companies that received ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Martinelli faces another complaint

Juan Manuel Díaz

A new criminal complaint has been filed against former President Ricardo Martinelli.Lawyer Miguel Antonio Bernal has charged the former president with offences against public administration and ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Hidalgo & Hidalgo donated $100,000 to CD

Santiago Cumbrera

The company Hidalgo & Hidalgo donated $100,000 to the Democratic Change (CD) party a week before the May 2014 elections.The check was endorsed by then-President Ricardo Martinelli and deposited ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Supreme Court receives evidence in Cobranzas del Istmo case

Eduardo Mendoza

Evidence collected by the fourth anti-corruption prosecutor from Cristóbal Salerno which links to former President Ricardo Martinelli to the Cobranzas del Istmo case will be forwarded to the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Assets of former president examined

Redacción de La Prensa

The assets of former President Ricardo Martinelli were inspected today at a hearing held at the Public Registry.The hearing was conducted by Supreme Court Justice Oydén Ortega, who is acting as ...

CORTE /
Audiencia a Martinelli termina en diferencias

Eric Polanco

INTERNATIONAL /
Ahead of summit, corruption investigations continue

Luis Burón-Barahona

Former President Ricardo Martinelli promised during his campaign to strengthen the country's institutions and punish those who engaged in acts that were detrimental to the state.He pledged that ...

Ricardo Martinelli gobernó el país entre el 2004 y el 2009

Política /
El complejo escenario judicial del país anfitrión de la Cumbre

Luis Burón-Barahona

Ricardo Martinelli, expresidente en fuga, vendió sueño de quimeras. Al ganar la Presidencia de la República en 2009, el empresario prometió que durante su mandato fortalecería al Estado y sus ...

El inconcluso proyecto de riego de Tonosí.

pagos por sistema de riego de Tonosí /
Empresa pide pago por obra inconclusa

Eduardo Mendoza

La compañía ecuatoriana Hidalgo & Hidalgo, que se le adjudicó el contrato del proyecto de sistema de riego de Tonosí, ha pedido al Gobierno el pago de $6 millones adicionales a los $37 millones ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Suárez says Martinelli should face justice

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former Minister of Public Works (MOP) Federico Suárez and former Deputy Minister of Social Development Marta Susana de Varela were the latest former government officials to be questioned by ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Judges says Martinelli was guilty of extortion

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., NÁPOLES, Italia

Naples judges who handed down a three-year prison sentence against Valter Lavítola confirmed that they found evidence that former President Ricardo Martinelli was guilty of extortion.Judges ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Former president's son linked to Buko Millonario

Olmedo Rodríguez

An anonymous complaint filed with the public prosecutor's office has revealed alleged links between the company Grupo de Inversión Mundial (GIM), operator of the televised bingo game Buko ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Former minister implicates Martinelli in PAN scandal

Eduardo Mendoza, Olmedo Rodríguez

Former Minister of the Presidency Demetrio "Jimmy" Papadimitriu yesterday became the third official of the Ricardo Martinelli administration to accuse the former president of illegalities while in ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Martinelli spotted at Miami airport

Santiago Cumbrera

Former President Ricardo Martinelli was photographed Saturday night in the international arrivals lounge at the Miami International Airport.Martinelli, who was wearing jeans, sneakers, a hat and a ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Photos indicate Martinelli is in Miami

Redacción de La Prensa

Former President Ricardo Martinelli is in Miami, reported Radio Panama yesterday after receiving photographs of the former president at a restaurant accompanied by two women.On Jan. 28, Martinelli ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...

Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'

El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos.
El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. Tomado de Internet/Thegadgetflow

La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...