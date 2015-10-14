Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
INVESTIGATION
/
Martinelli, family linked to hydro projects
An electricity generation consortium, whose shareholders include former President Ricardo Martinelli and his children, was funded with money that came from a number of companies that received ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Martinelli faces another complaint
A new criminal complaint has been filed against former President Ricardo Martinelli.Lawyer Miguel Antonio Bernal has charged the former president with offences against public administration and ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Hidalgo & Hidalgo donated $100,000 to CD
The company Hidalgo & Hidalgo donated $100,000 to the Democratic Change (CD) party a week before the May 2014 elections.The check was endorsed by then-President Ricardo Martinelli and deposited ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Supreme Court receives evidence in Cobranzas del Istmo case
Evidence collected by the fourth anti-corruption prosecutor from Cristóbal Salerno which links to former President Ricardo Martinelli to the Cobranzas del Istmo case will be forwarded to the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Assets of former president examined
The assets of former President Ricardo Martinelli were inspected today at a hearing held at the Public Registry.The hearing was conducted by Supreme Court Justice Oydén Ortega, who is acting as ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Ahead of summit, corruption investigations continue
Former President Ricardo Martinelli promised during his campaign to strengthen the country's institutions and punish those who engaged in acts that were detrimental to the state.He pledged that ...
Política
/
El complejo escenario judicial del país anfitrión de la Cumbre
Ricardo Martinelli, expresidente en fuga, vendió sueño de quimeras. Al ganar la Presidencia de la República en 2009, el empresario prometió que durante su mandato fortalecería al Estado y sus ...
pagos por sistema de riego de Tonosí
/
Empresa pide pago por obra inconclusa
La compañía ecuatoriana Hidalgo & Hidalgo, que se le adjudicó el contrato del proyecto de sistema de riego de Tonosí, ha pedido al Gobierno el pago de $6 millones adicionales a los $37 millones ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Suárez says Martinelli should face justice
Former Minister of Public Works (MOP) Federico Suárez and former Deputy Minister of Social Development Marta Susana de Varela were the latest former government officials to be questioned by ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Judges says Martinelli was guilty of extortion
Naples judges who handed down a three-year prison sentence against Valter Lavítola confirmed that they found evidence that former President Ricardo Martinelli was guilty of extortion.Judges ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Former president's son linked to Buko Millonario
An anonymous complaint filed with the public prosecutor's office has revealed alleged links between the company Grupo de Inversión Mundial (GIM), operator of the televised bingo game Buko ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Former minister implicates Martinelli in PAN scandal
Former Minister of the Presidency Demetrio "Jimmy" Papadimitriu yesterday became the third official of the Ricardo Martinelli administration to accuse the former president of illegalities while in ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Martinelli spotted at Miami airport
Former President Ricardo Martinelli was photographed Saturday night in the international arrivals lounge at the Miami International Airport.Martinelli, who was wearing jeans, sneakers, a hat and a ...
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
/
Photos indicate Martinelli is in Miami
Former President Ricardo Martinelli is in Miami, reported Radio Panama yesterday after receiving photographs of the former president at a restaurant accompanied by two women.On Jan. 28, Martinelli ...
