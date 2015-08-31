Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

POLITICS /
Assembly begins debate on shield law

José González Pinilla

The plenary of the National Assembly began a debate Monday on the second reading of the shield law, which regulates the way members of the house and Parlacen can be investigated.The initiative was ...

POLITICS /
Panameñistas to meet to discuss Adames candidacy

José González Pinilla

The caucus of the governing Panameñista party will meet this afternoon to discuss the decision by the PRD to nominate Deputy Crispiano Adames as the president of the National Assembly.Panameñista ...

POLITICS /
Presidency of National Assembly up in the air

Aminta Bustamante

The process for the selection of the next president of the National Assembly is entering a crucial stage.The caucus of the governing Panameñista party is seeking an agreement with the Democratic ...

HEALTH /
Prosecutors certify that Grimaldo Córdoba practiced medicine without a license

José González Pinilla

Prosecutors have received three testimonials which "certify" that Grimaldo Cordoba practiced medicine without having a license.Prosecutor Marcelino Aguilar said the testimonials are part of the ...

POLITICS /
Parlacen deputies say Martinelli should face justice

Redacción de La Prensa

Some members of Panama's delegation to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) issued a statement today calling for former President Ricardo Martinelli to face a criminal investigation on ...

Juramento de Carlos Santana, Athenqas Athanasiadis y Jorge Alberto Rosas.

se completan las curules /
Asamblea juramenta nuevos diputados

Aminta Bustamante

La Asamblea Nacional juramentó, la tarde de este martes, 27 de enero, a los tres diputados que completan  los 71 miembros  que por disposición constitucional conforman ese órgano del Estado.Adolfo ...

HEALTH /
Official resigns in midst of investigation

Getzalette Reyes, Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Grimaldo Cordoba, who was appointed director of Health Promotion last July, presented his resignation today amidst an investigation into allegations he falsified his credentials.The resignation ...

POLITICS /
Commission divided on liquor law proposal

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Deputies from the Panameñista and PRD parties clashed today during the first debate of a draft bill to amend the 2013 "anti-Varela" law in the National Assembly's Commission of Economy and ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Varela denies lobbying for Cigarruista  

Redacción De Prensa.com

President Juan Carlos Varela today denied he lobbied the Supreme Court to designate Alberto Cigarruista as a judge of the Court of Auditors."The answer to whether I called any of the nine judges ...

POLITICS /
Party membership falls after elections

Aminta Bustamante

A report by the Tribunal Electoral (TE) has shown that membership in political parties has decreased since the May elections.There were 1.318 million members of parties in April 2014, a month ...

