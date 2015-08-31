Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Assembly begins debate on shield law
The plenary of the National Assembly began a debate Monday on the second reading of the shield law, which regulates the way members of the house and Parlacen can be investigated.The initiative was ...
Panameñistas to meet to discuss Adames candidacy
The caucus of the governing Panameñista party will meet this afternoon to discuss the decision by the PRD to nominate Deputy Crispiano Adames as the president of the National Assembly.Panameñista ...
Presidency of National Assembly up in the air
The process for the selection of the next president of the National Assembly is entering a crucial stage.The caucus of the governing Panameñista party is seeking an agreement with the Democratic ...
Prosecutors certify that Grimaldo Córdoba practiced medicine without a license
Prosecutors have received three testimonials which "certify" that Grimaldo Cordoba practiced medicine without having a license.Prosecutor Marcelino Aguilar said the testimonials are part of the ...
Parlacen deputies say Martinelli should face justice
Some members of Panama's delegation to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) issued a statement today calling for former President Ricardo Martinelli to face a criminal investigation on ...
se completan las curules
Asamblea juramenta nuevos diputados
La Asamblea Nacional juramentó, la tarde de este martes, 27 de enero, a los tres diputados que completan los 71 miembros que por disposición constitucional conforman ese órgano del Estado.Adolfo ...
Official resigns in midst of investigation
Grimaldo Cordoba, who was appointed director of Health Promotion last July, presented his resignation today amidst an investigation into allegations he falsified his credentials.The resignation ...
Commission divided on liquor law proposal
Deputies from the Panameñista and PRD parties clashed today during the first debate of a draft bill to amend the 2013 "anti-Varela" law in the National Assembly's Commission of Economy and ...
Varela denies lobbying for Cigarruista
President Juan Carlos Varela today denied he lobbied the Supreme Court to designate Alberto Cigarruista as a judge of the Court of Auditors."The answer to whether I called any of the nine judges ...
Party membership falls after elections
A report by the Tribunal Electoral (TE) has shown that membership in political parties has decreased since the May elections.There were 1.318 million members of parties in April 2014, a month ...
Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados
El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...
elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios
La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...