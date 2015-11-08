Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Ministry enacts new parking regulations
The Ministry of Housing has enacted a new law that regulates the amount of parking that residential and commercial projects must have throughout the country.The law took effect Oct. 30.The ...
MUNICIPAL AFFAIRS
/
Assembly approves parking measure
The plenary of the National Assembly approved on second debate Monday the bill that regulates the use of parking spaces in public offices, shopping malls and hospitals.The executive had vetoed the ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Parking prices vary widely
There are an estimated 1 million cars in Panama City, and it can be challenging at times to find a place to put them all.Due to a deficit of public spaces, parking lots have become a business ...
GOVERNMENT
/
President outlines concerns over parking law
President Juan Carlos Varela has sent a letter to the National Assembly objecting to a number of provisions in the bill which would ban the practice of charging for parking by many businesses.The ...
CONSUMER AFFAIRS
/
Parking law passes on second debate
The National Assembly Tuesday passed on second debate a law that will prohibit charging for parking at malls, hospitals or public offices.The law specifically excludes hotels. It has been widely ...
