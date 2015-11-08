Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

DEVELOPMENT /
Ministry enacts new parking regulations

Angel López Guía

The Ministry of Housing has enacted a new law that regulates the amount of parking that residential and commercial projects must have throughout the country.The law took effect Oct. 30.The ...

MUNICIPAL AFFAIRS /
Assembly approves parking measure

Aminta Bustamante / José González Pinilla

The plenary of the National Assembly approved on second debate Monday the bill that regulates the use of parking spaces in public offices, shopping malls and hospitals.The executive had vetoed the ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Parking prices vary widely

Thalia S. Morales

There are an estimated 1 million cars in Panama City, and it can be challenging at times to find a place to put them all.Due to a deficit of public spaces, parking lots have become a business ...

GOVERNMENT /
President outlines concerns over parking law

Redacción de La Prensa

President Juan Carlos Varela has sent a letter to the National Assembly objecting to a number of provisions in the bill which would ban the practice of charging for parking by many businesses.The ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Parking law passes on second debate

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The National Assembly Tuesday passed on second debate a law that will prohibit charging for parking at malls, hospitals or public offices.The law specifically excludes hotels. It has been widely ...

