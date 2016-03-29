Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

El Cuerpo de bomberos apagó el fuego y ahora investiga las causas del siniestro.

30 bomberos controlaron las llamas /
Incendio en Varela Hermanos de Pesé

Vielka Corro Ríos, PESÉ, Herrera

Una galera repleta de pacas de bagazos triturados se incendió esta tarde en la Hacienda San Isidro, propiedad de la empresa Varela Hermanos  S.A., ubicada en Pesé , provincia de Herrera.Eladio ...

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Varela refuses to discuss Corcione situation

Eduardo Mendoza

President Juan Carlos Varela last night avoided commenting on the future of Nicolás Corcione, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) director under investigation for money laundering whose whereabouts ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Varela says he will not remove Corcione from ACP board

Manuel Vega Loo

President Juan Carlos Varela said today that he will not remove Nicolás Corcione from the Board of Directors of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).There have been calls made by board members and ...

+ info

HEALTH /
Varela announces expansion of UP medical school

Manuel Vega Loo

President Juan Carlos Varela announced the expansion of the University of Panama medical school today.Varela said that the enrollment will be increased from 200 students to 300. The expansion will ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
Varela accepts resignation of Pandeportes head

Ereida Prieto-Barreiro,UNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN |

The resignation of Panamanian Institute of Sports (Pandeportes) Secretary General Mónica Rodríguez de Silva has been accepted by President Juan Carlos Varela.In her letter, Rodriguez de Silva did ...

+ info

INDIGENOUS AFFAIRS /
Varela to meet with indigenous leaders about Barro Blanco project

Getzalette Reyes

President Juan Carlos Varela will head a government delegation that will meet today with indigenous groups and members of civil society to discuss the Barro Blanco hydroelectric project which is ...

+ info

El proyecto Barro Blanco registra un 95% de avance.

El encuentro será en el Centro Misionero Jesús Obrero de Tolé /
Presidente Varela se reúne hoy con indígenas por tema de Barro Blanco

Getzalette Reyes

El presidente de la República, Juan Carlos Varela, encabeza la comitiva gubernamental que se reunirá hoy, 2 de julio, con grupos indígenas y miembros de la sociedad civil organizada para tratar el ...

+ info

POLITICS /
Varela questions payments to Cobranzas del Istmo

José González Pinilla

President Juan Carlos Varela requested clarification the $22 million payment that the company Cobranzas del Istmo received as a commission for the collection of delinquent taxes owed by the ...

+ info

POLITICS /
Varela says PRD needs to respect pact with Panameñistas

Vielka Corro Ríos, PESÉ, Herrera

Deputy José Luis Varela said today in Pesé that the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), which is in line to lead the National Assembly, must respect the governing pact it has with the ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
Varela lowers discretionary spending

José González Pinilla

President Juan Carlos Varela spent $766,150 in discretionary funds during the first quarter of 2015 (January to March).That is a significant drop from the final quarter of 2014, when he spent $3.6 ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Varela denies wrongdoing in PAN scandal

Rubén Polanco

Former Deputy Minister of Social Development Marta Susana de Varela has denied any wrongdoing in the signing of a controversial contract by the National Assistance Program (PAN), which she ...

+ info

POLITICS /
Council takes no action on IMA

Eduardo Mendoza

The Cabinet Council yesterday did not take any action against Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) Director Edwin Cárdenas, who has come under fire for hiring his relatives to work at the ...

+ info

Edwin Cárdenas

www.prensa.com /
Consejo de gabinete no bota a jefe del IMA

Eduardo Mendoza

A pesar de las múltiples críticas por nombrar a familiares y allegados, el director del Instituto de Mercadeo Agropecuario (IMA) Edwin Cárdenas, se mantenía hasta ayer en el cargo.Los ...

+ info

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Varela asked to pressure Venezuela over debt

Luis Bellini

The continuous depreciation of the price of a barrel of Venezuelan oil, which today is worth $43.72, half of what it was a year ago, has meant that the country has been unable to pay its debts, ...

+ info

Vareña acudió hoy a clausura del trigésimo sexto Congreso Nacional de Renovación Juvenil

VIOLENCIA /
Varela pide agilizar procesos relacionados con pandillerismo

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

El presidente de la República, Juan Carlos Varela, anunció hoy, 25 de enero, que le solicitó al Ministerio Público (MP) que se agilicen los procesos relacionados con el delito de ...

Ver más

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Ganaron la Serie Mundial de 2017 Trump recibe en la Casa Blanca a los campeones Astros de Houston

Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump. Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump.
Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump. AFP

AP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

El presidente Donald Trump homenajeó este lunes a los Astros de Houston por su primer campeonato de la Serie Mundial, una ...

ASAMBLEA Yanibel Ábrego está 'secuestrada' por los intereses personales de Pedro Miguel González: Partido Panameñista

Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno
Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno

Redacción de La Prensa

La bancada del oficialista Partido Panameñista reaccionó al comunicado que leyó la diputada presidenta Yanibel Ábrego, en el ...

40 años de carrera La Ópera Met de Nueva York despide a un legendario director musical por abuso sexual

El director de orquesta James Levine. El director de orquesta James Levine.
El director de orquesta James Levine. AP

AFP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

La Ópera Metropolitana de Nueva York anunció este lunes 12 de marzo el despido del legendario director de orquesta James ...