30 bomberos controlaron las llamas
/
Incendio en Varela Hermanos de Pesé
Una galera repleta de pacas de bagazos triturados se incendió esta tarde en la Hacienda San Isidro, propiedad de la empresa Varela Hermanos S.A., ubicada en Pesé , provincia de Herrera.Eladio ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Varela refuses to discuss Corcione situation
President Juan Carlos Varela last night avoided commenting on the future of Nicolás Corcione, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) director under investigation for money laundering whose whereabouts ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Varela says he will not remove Corcione from ACP board
President Juan Carlos Varela said today that he will not remove Nicolás Corcione from the Board of Directors of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).There have been calls made by board members and ...
HEALTH
/
Varela announces expansion of UP medical school
President Juan Carlos Varela announced the expansion of the University of Panama medical school today.Varela said that the enrollment will be increased from 200 students to 300. The expansion will ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Varela accepts resignation of Pandeportes head
The resignation of Panamanian Institute of Sports (Pandeportes) Secretary General Mónica Rodríguez de Silva has been accepted by President Juan Carlos Varela.In her letter, Rodriguez de Silva did ...
INDIGENOUS AFFAIRS
/
Varela to meet with indigenous leaders about Barro Blanco project
President Juan Carlos Varela will head a government delegation that will meet today with indigenous groups and members of civil society to discuss the Barro Blanco hydroelectric project which is ...
El encuentro será en el Centro Misionero Jesús Obrero de Tolé
/
Presidente Varela se reúne hoy con indígenas por tema de Barro Blanco
El presidente de la República, Juan Carlos Varela, encabeza la comitiva gubernamental que se reunirá hoy, 2 de julio, con grupos indígenas y miembros de la sociedad civil organizada para tratar el ...
POLITICS
/
Varela questions payments to Cobranzas del Istmo
President Juan Carlos Varela requested clarification the $22 million payment that the company Cobranzas del Istmo received as a commission for the collection of delinquent taxes owed by the ...
POLITICS
/
Varela says PRD needs to respect pact with Panameñistas
Deputy José Luis Varela said today in Pesé that the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD), which is in line to lead the National Assembly, must respect the governing pact it has with the ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Varela lowers discretionary spending
President Juan Carlos Varela spent $766,150 in discretionary funds during the first quarter of 2015 (January to March).That is a significant drop from the final quarter of 2014, when he spent $3.6 ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Varela denies wrongdoing in PAN scandal
Former Deputy Minister of Social Development Marta Susana de Varela has denied any wrongdoing in the signing of a controversial contract by the National Assistance Program (PAN), which she ...
POLITICS
/
Council takes no action on IMA
The Cabinet Council yesterday did not take any action against Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA) Director Edwin Cárdenas, who has come under fire for hiring his relatives to work at the ...
/
Consejo de gabinete no bota a jefe del IMA
A pesar de las múltiples críticas por nombrar a familiares y allegados, el director del Instituto de Mercadeo Agropecuario (IMA) Edwin Cárdenas, se mantenía hasta ayer en el cargo.Los ...
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
/
Varela asked to pressure Venezuela over debt
The continuous depreciation of the price of a barrel of Venezuelan oil, which today is worth $43.72, half of what it was a year ago, has meant that the country has been unable to pay its debts, ...
VIOLENCIA
/
Varela pide agilizar procesos relacionados con pandillerismo
El presidente de la República, Juan Carlos Varela, anunció hoy, 25 de enero, que le solicitó al Ministerio Público (MP) que se agilicen los procesos relacionados con el delito de ...
