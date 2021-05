Jornadas de trabajo prolongadas aumentan las defunciones por cardiopatía isquémica o por accidentes cerebrovasculares

🆕 WHO & @ilo analysis shows that working 55 hours or more per week impacts #WorkersHealth & increases risk of cardiovascular diseases.



Long working hours led to 745 000 deaths from #stroke & ischemic heart disease in 2016, a 2⃣9⃣% rise ↗️ since 2000.



