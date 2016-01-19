Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia

Carnival

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

CULTURE /
Request made to cancel Carnival in Chitré

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

The Commission of Justice and Peace of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chitré has urged authorities to suspend carnival due to the drought that is affecting the region.The commission called on the ...

+ info

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Plea made to ration water

Rosalía Simmons

Despite the severe drought plaguing the country, authorities have announced that steps will be taken so that it will not impact the Carnival festivities, but that they will be carried out with ...

+ info

CULTURE /
ATP to spend $2.2 million on Carnival

José González Pinilla

The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) has been allocated $2.2 million for Carnival, which will be Feb. 5-9.Of this amount, $1.5 million will be for events in Panama City, and $700,000 will be spent ...

+ info

CULTURE /
Carnival opens in Chitré this evening

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera.

Carnival in Chitré will begin this eveing with a traditional parade of queens to Union Park.This year's queens are Lareth Rodríguez from Calle Abajo and Azucena Burgos from Calle Arriba. They will ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Mi Bus announces route changes for Carnival

There will be a number of changes to the routes of the Metro Bus system due to Carnival.The chages will go into effect at noon Friday and will remain in place until noon Wednesday.The routes that ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola

El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis.
El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. AFP

AFP | Grecia

La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...

béisbol Metro y Bocas, líderes invictos del torneo mayor

Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro. Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro.
Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro. Cortesía

Rafael Calvo, Panamá

Bocas del Toro y Panamá Metro se mantienen invictos en tres salidas en el Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Mayor, que este lunes ...

Queda por fuera armar a los maestros Trump sopesa elevar la edad mínima para la compra de armas

El mandatario escribió el tuit después de que la Casa Blanca presentó un plan para impedir los tiroteos en las escuelas. El mandatario escribió el tuit después de que la Casa Blanca presentó un plan para impedir los tiroteos en las escuelas.
El mandatario escribió el tuit después de que la Casa Blanca presentó un plan para impedir los tiroteos en las escuelas. AFP

AP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

El presidente Donald Trump dijo este lunes 12 de marzo en Twitter que está “viendo casos y fallos en las cortes” antes de ...