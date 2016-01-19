Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
CULTURE
/
Request made to cancel Carnival in Chitré
The Commission of Justice and Peace of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chitré has urged authorities to suspend carnival due to the drought that is affecting the region.The commission called on the ...
PUBLIC SERVICES
/
Plea made to ration water
Despite the severe drought plaguing the country, authorities have announced that steps will be taken so that it will not impact the Carnival festivities, but that they will be carried out with ...
CULTURE
/
ATP to spend $2.2 million on Carnival
The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) has been allocated $2.2 million for Carnival, which will be Feb. 5-9.Of this amount, $1.5 million will be for events in Panama City, and $700,000 will be spent ...
CULTURE
/
Carnival opens in Chitré this evening
Carnival in Chitré will begin this eveing with a traditional parade of queens to Union Park.This year's queens are Lareth Rodríguez from Calle Abajo and Azucena Burgos from Calle Arriba. They will ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Mi Bus announces route changes for Carnival
There will be a number of changes to the routes of the Metro Bus system due to Carnival.The chages will go into effect at noon Friday and will remain in place until noon Wednesday.The routes that ...
