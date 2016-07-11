Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
piden suspensión de huelga
/
Varela instala la Comisión de alto nivel para el diálogo docente
El presidente Juan Carlos Varela instaló este lunes 11 de julio la Comisión de alto nivel para el fortalecimiento del diálogo con los gremios docentes, los cuales reclaman un aumento ...
Sistema educativo panameño
/
¿En qué erramos al enseñar?
Shanghái y Hong Kong -en China-, Corea del Sur, Finlandia y Singapur se colocan en las primeras posiciones del ranking tras la aplicación de las pruebas de PISA de la Organización para la ...
EDUCATION
/
Failing students costing the state
School failure remains one of the major problems within the education system.About 35,000 students, or 5 percent of the 700,000 students in the country, receive failing grades each year. This ...
EDUCATION
/
Failure rates continue to be a problem
Officials from the Ministry of Education estimate that between 4 percent and 5 percent of the students will receive failing grades for the school year.National Education Director Mario Rodríguez ...
EDUCATION
/
Law proposed to make first aid education mandatory
A draft law has been proposed that would require students to take a basic first aid course as a requirement for graduating.The bill was proposed by PRD Deputy Iracema de Dale. It was submitted to ...
EDUCATION
/
Scholarships offered to study in Japan, Israel, Spain and US
The Human Resources Training Institute has announced that scholarships will be available for students to study in Japan, Israel, Spain and the United States.According to information reported by ...
TALLER PIONERO EN INCLUSIÓN PARA DOCENTES
/
Celebran jornada educativa en pro de la inclusión en Panamá
Con el objetivo de brindar herramientas a los docentes regulares de colegios en los que ya existe un programa de inclusión y en colegios interesados en abrir las puertas al cambio, se realiza el ...
EDUCATION
/
Teachers at La Chorrera school declare strike
Teachers at the Tomás Guardia School in La Chorrera have called a 48-hour strike to protest the poor condition of the facility, which serves 1,400 students.Teachers are concerned about cracks in ...
EDUCATION
/
Ministry cites unlicensed day care centers
A total of 264 private child and family counselling centers, which offer daycare to children under five, are operating illegally, the Ministry of Social Development has found.The centers either ...
EDUCATION
/
Schools damaged by earthquake
Five schools in the Darién were affected by an earthquake that measured 6.01 degrees on the Richter scale that took place yesterday in the area near the Colombia-Panama border.The Ministry of ...
EDUCATION
/
Strike leads to empty classrooms in Herrera
Classrooms remained empty this morning in Herrera due to a 48-hour warning strike decreed by the teachers union Aehe.Teachers held a rally in Union Park of Chitré. They are demanding the payment ...
EDUCATION
/
Three expelled from National Institute
Three students were expelled from the National Institute for their role in a July 7 riot. These were relocated to other campuses.Rector Roxana Casanova explained that the decision was made after a ...
EDUCATION
/
José Daniel Crespo teachers declare strke
A 48-hour strike has been declared by teachers and students at the Jose Daniel Crespo School in Chitré, Harrera.Union leader Arnulfo Montilla said they are demanding a commitment by the Ministry ...
HEALTH
/
Rate of teen pregnancies holds steady
The number of teen pregnancies has remained constant for the first five months of the year, the Ministry of Health has reported.The entity report reveals that, through the end of May, there were ...
LABOR
/
Lack of skilled labor continues to stymie growth
Tourism, logistics, construction, agriculture and commerce are six sectors of the national economy facing a lack of skilled workers.According to a commission consisting of officials from ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
EMPRESAS DE PAPEL ESTAFAN A LA CAJA CSS, víctima de redes criminales Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan
Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...
ESCUCHA RECOMENDACIONES Subcomisión enviará informe a la Comisión de Gobierno sobre la inhabilitación perpetua de funcionarios
Al recibirse la opinión del Colegio Nacional de Abogados sobre el proyecto de ley No. 597, que propone introducir en la ...
Rumbo a Rusia 2018 Brasil, sin Neymar, pero con varias novedades para sus amistosos
El seleccionador brasileño Adenor Leandro Bachi, Tite, aprovechó la lesión de Neymar para convocar este lunes nuevos jugadores ...