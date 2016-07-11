Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Varela se reunió con los 17 gremios docentes el pasado 30 de junio.

piden suspensión de huelga /
Varela instala la Comisión de alto nivel para el diálogo docente

Redacción de La Prensa

El presidente Juan Carlos Varela instaló este lunes 11 de julio la Comisión de alto nivel para el fortalecimiento del diálogo con los gremios docentes, los cuales reclaman un aumento ...

+ info

El 'phenomenon learning' se refiere a una corriente en que las disciplinas se concentran en una sola materia para incentivar la aplicación de teoría a situaciones cotidianas de los estudiantes.

Sistema educativo panameño /
¿En qué erramos al enseñar?

Irlanda Sotillo

Shanghái y Hong Kong -en China-, Corea del Sur, Finlandia y Singapur se colocan en las primeras posiciones del ranking tras la aplicación de las pruebas de PISA de la Organización para la ...

EDUCATION /
Failing students costing the state

Urania Cecilia Molina

School failure remains one of the major problems within the education system.About 35,000 students, or 5 percent of the 700,000 students in the country, receive failing grades each year. This ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Failure rates continue to be a problem

Urania Cecilia Molina

Officials from the Ministry of Education estimate that between 4 percent and 5 percent of the students will receive failing grades for the school year.National Education Director Mario Rodríguez ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Law proposed to make first aid education mandatory

Angel López Guía

A draft law has been proposed that would require students to take a basic first aid course as a requirement for graduating.The bill was proposed by PRD Deputy Iracema de Dale. It was submitted to ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Scholarships offered to study in Japan, Israel, Spain and US

Angel López Guía

The Human Resources Training Institute has announced that scholarships will be available for students to study in Japan, Israel, Spain and the United States.According to information reported by ...

+ info

Este espacio formativo busca sensibilizar al maestro sobre la necesidad educativa especial.

TALLER PIONERO EN INCLUSIÓN PARA DOCENTES /
Celebran jornada educativa en pro de la inclusión en Panamá

Fanny Arias

Con el objetivo de brindar herramientas a los docentes regulares de colegios en los que ya existe un programa de inclusión y en colegios interesados en abrir las puertas al cambio, se realiza el ...

EDUCATION /
Teachers at La Chorrera school declare strike

Eric Ariel Montenegro,Especial para La Prensa | LA CHORRERA, Panamá Oeste

Teachers at the Tomás Guardia School in La Chorrera have called a 48-hour strike to protest the poor condition of the facility, which serves 1,400 students.Teachers are concerned about cracks in ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Ministry cites unlicensed day care centers

Rosalía Simmons

A total of 264 private child and family counselling centers, which offer daycare to children under five, are operating illegally, the Ministry of Social Development has found.The centers either ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Schools damaged by earthquake

Urania Cecilia Molina

Five schools in the Darién were affected by an earthquake that measured 6.01 degrees on the Richter scale that took place yesterday in the area near the Colombia-Panama border.The Ministry of ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Strike leads to empty classrooms in Herrera

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

Classrooms remained empty this morning in Herrera due to a 48-hour warning strike decreed by the teachers union Aehe.Teachers held a rally in Union Park of Chitré. They are demanding the payment ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Three expelled from National Institute

Urania Cecilia Molina

Three students were expelled from the National Institute for their role in a July 7 riot. These were relocated to other campuses.Rector Roxana Casanova explained that the decision was made after a ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
José Daniel Crespo teachers declare strke

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

A 48-hour strike has been declared by teachers and students at the Jose Daniel Crespo School in Chitré, Harrera.Union leader Arnulfo Montilla said they are demanding a commitment by the Ministry ...

+ info

HEALTH /
Rate of teen pregnancies holds steady

Urania Cecilia Molina

The number of teen pregnancies has remained constant for the first five months of the year, the Ministry of Health has reported.The entity report reveals that, through the end of May, there were ...

+ info

LABOR /
Lack of skilled labor continues to stymie growth

Urania Cecilia Molina, Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Tourism, logistics, construction, agriculture and commerce are six sectors of the national economy facing a lack of skilled workers.According to a commission consisting of officials from ...

+ info

Ver más

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

