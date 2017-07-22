Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
ESTRATEGIAS EMPRESARIALES
/
Grupo Bimbo acuerda compra de East Balt
El gigante mexicano de panificación Grupo Bimbo anunció que llegó a un acuerdo para adquirir la firma estadounidense de servicios de alimentos East Balt Bakeries, por un monto de 650 millones de ...
EXPANSIÓN
/
Cadena colombiana de café Juan Valdez llega a Brasil
Los productos de la cadena de café premium colombiano Juan Valdez entraron formalmente al mercado de Brasil como parte de una "estrategia de expansión internacional", indicó el martes la ...
In English
/
GUPC waits for decision on penalty
Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), the contractor responsible for the construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal, said it will wait for an arbitrator to make a decision on the fines ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
ACP modifies budget to pay claims
A $108 million amendment has been made to the budget of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) by the Budget Commission of the National Assembly.The money will be used to pay a claim submitted by Grupo ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Salini Impregilo warns of difficulties in GUPC
The lack of liquidity of Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), the consortium responsible for the construction of the new locks for the Panama Canal expansion, could become a new obstacle in the final ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Corredor Norte project nears completion
The new date for the delivery of the Corredor Norte extension will be in March or April.The completion of the 10.2-kilometer highway, which runs from Brisas del Golf to 24 de Diciembre, has been ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
Pouring of concrete for new locks almost finished
The pouring of concrete into the new locks that are part of the expansión of the Panama Canal is 97 percent complete, reported consortium Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC.)The Panama Canal ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
Work restarts on access channel to new locks
After a seven-day strike, workers on the Pacific access channel (Pac 4) to the new locks of the Panama Canal returned to work yesterday.The strike was ended by the signing of an agreement between ...
Third set of locks
/
Strike not impacting construction of new locks
Construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion is continuing normally despite a strike by workers assigned to the dredging of an access channel on the Pacific side of the ...
