El Grupo Bimbo espera ofrecer los detalles de la adquisición el próximo 26 de julio, fecha en que también brindará un reporte de sus resultados .

ESTRATEGIAS EMPRESARIALES /
Grupo Bimbo acuerda compra de East Balt

REUTERS | CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México

El gigante mexicano de panificación Grupo Bimbo anunció que llegó a un acuerdo para adquirir la firma estadounidense de servicios de alimentos East Balt Bakeries, por un monto de 650 millones de ...

El portafolio de productos que se ofrecerá serán cafés de origen 100% colombianos de las regiones de Huila, Tolima y Sierra Nevada con diferentes perfiles de taza.

EXPANSIÓN /
Cadena colombiana de café Juan Valdez llega a Brasil

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Colombia

Los productos de la cadena de café premium colombiano Juan Valdez entraron formalmente al mercado de Brasil como parte de una "estrategia de expansión internacional", indicó el martes la ...

In English /
GUPC waits for decision on penalty

Wilfredo Jordán

Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), the contractor responsible for the construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal, said it will wait for an arbitrator to make a decision on the fines ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
ACP modifies budget to pay claims

Redacción de La Prensa

A $108 million amendment has been made to the budget of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) by the Budget Commission of the National Assembly.The money will be used to pay a claim submitted by Grupo ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Salini Impregilo warns of difficulties in GUPC

Roberto González Jiménez

The lack of liquidity of Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), the consortium responsible for the construction of the new locks for the Panama Canal expansion, could become a new obstacle in the final ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Corredor Norte project nears completion

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

The new date for the delivery of the Corredor Norte extension will be in March or April.The completion of the 10.2-kilometer highway, which runs from Brisas del Golf to 24 de Diciembre, has been ...

+ info

CANAL AFFAIRS /
Pouring of concrete for new locks almost finished

Wilfredo Jordán

The pouring of concrete into the new locks that are part of the expansión of the Panama Canal is 97 percent complete, reported consortium Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC.)The Panama Canal ...

+ info

CANAL AFFAIRS /
Work restarts on access channel to new locks

Wilfredo Jordán

After a seven-day strike, workers on the Pacific access channel (Pac 4) to the new locks of the Panama Canal returned to work yesterday.The strike was ended by the signing of an agreement between ...

+ info

Third set of locks /
Strike not impacting construction of new locks

Wilfredo Jordán

Construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion is continuing normally despite a strike by workers assigned to the dredging of an access channel on the Pacific side of the ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega

Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan

En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56.
En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. AP/Archivo

AP | CLEARWATER, Estados Unidos

Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...

ESCUCHA RECOMENDACIONES Subcomisión enviará informe a la Comisión de Gobierno sobre la inhabilitación perpetua de funcionarios

La subcomisión esta presidida por la diputada independiente Ana Matilde Gómez y también la conforman los diputados perredistas Quibián Panay y Leandro Ávila.
La subcomisión esta presidida por la diputada independiente Ana Matilde Gómez y también la conforman los diputados perredistas Quibián Panay y Leandro Ávila. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Manuel Vega Loo, Andrea Gallo

Al recibirse la opinión del Colegio Nacional de Abogados sobre el proyecto de ley No. 597, que propone introducir en la ...